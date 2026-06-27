Nancy Guthrie update: Expert gives troubling insights as case hits 5th month; ransom theory raises alarming questions

The case of Nancy Guthrie is approaching its fifth month, and currently, there are still no substantial answers regarding her disappearance. An expert has now provided his insights, which unfortunately indicate troubling news. Nancy Guthrie's case nears five months with little progress. Expert Dan Ribacoff suggests it could be a failed kidnapping. (REUTERS)

Nancy, who is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, the host of NBC's "Today" show, was reported missing on February 1. To date, authorities have not identified any suspects in this case. Some specialists speculate that this disappearance may have initially been an attempted ransom, with the abductor anticipating a reward for Nancy Guthrie's safe return.

If this incident was indeed intended as a ransom situation, it raises the question of why the abductor did not proceed with the ransom demand or attempt to obtain whatever they sought from Nancy. An expert is now offering his perspective on this matter, and the outlook is not encouraging.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New ransom note makes bombshell claims on ‘main guy’, video of kidnapper

Nancy Guthrie update: Crime expert offers somber perspective on case In an interview with the BBC, private investigator Dan Ribacoff shared a disheartening view regarding the case. He suggested that it might have been a kidnapping that went awry, which could explain the lack of significant progress in the investigation.

Dan Ribacoff, the founder of the International Investigative Group, stated that if Guthrie perished during the incident, the situation would be classified as "a murder and not just a kidnapping."

“It probably drove the criminal underground,” Ribacoff stated. “He doesn’t want to release… where the body is buried, because he doesn’t want to expose himself.”

Nancy Guthrie update: Crime expert says ransom notes might be real Ribacoff, in agreement with the Guthries, believes that the notes might be real and genuine. He added that if the kidnapping had transpired according to plan, there would have been an increased possibility of finding Nancy alive and executing arrests.

“I believe that a ransom would have been paid, she probably would have been released, causing additional leads to be generated – maybe through IP addresses or telephone records, things along those lines,” he stated to the BBC, “but it went cold very, very quickly evidence-wise right after that kidnapping.”

It is disturbing to reflect on the possibility that this crime could have taken another turn, but it appears that it has not. Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie was absent from the "Today" show on Friday, June 26, to get a "head start" on the weekend, according to Laura Jarrett, who stepped in for her.