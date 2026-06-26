Nancy Guthrie update: New ransom note makes bombshell claims on ‘main guy’, video of kidnapper

A fresh ransom letter has been dispatched to TMZ, providing additional details regarding the purported kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie. The correspondent asserts that they possess a video featuring Nancy alongside the “main guy” implicated in the kidnapping. Nancy Guthrie case: TMZ received an updated ransom letter about Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers, claiming possession of critical video evidence. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

Nancy Guthrie probe and demand in new ransom letter According to TMZ, the individual behind the letter, whose identity has been confirmed as the same person who sent earlier ransom communications, stated, “I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone. What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age.”

The author said that he would disclose the phone's location in exchange for one Bitcoin. TMZ replied by requesting a screenshot of Nancy from the video to confirm its legitimacy. Additionally, the outlet forwarded the communication to the FBI.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Expert confident of imminent arrest, gives ‘huge’ update on porch guy

Nancy Guthrie case: A look at previous ransom notes Following Nancy's disappearance on January 31, TMZ and other news organizations began to receive ransom notes concerning her. Earlier this week, it was reported that one of the initial ransom notes purportedly contained an "apology" regarding the death of Savannah Guthrie's mother, although it has not been officially confirmed that she has passed away.

The authenticity of the notes remains unverified; however, investigators acquainted with the case suspect that the letter implying Nancy's death was dispatched by her abductor, according to CBS News. Nearly five months have elapsed since Nancy was reported missing on February 1, and no suspects have been identified in the investigation.

There exists video evidence of a masked individual at Nancy's doorstep prior to her disappearance, yet law enforcement has not been able to identify the person captured in the footage. While the situation appears grim, Savannah and her family are primarily seeking closure.