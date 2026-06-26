Nancy Guthrie update: New ransom note makes bombshell claims on ‘main guy’, video of kidnapper
Nancy Guthrie update: A ransom letter sent to TMZ details the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's mom, including a video of her with a suspect.
A fresh ransom letter has been dispatched to TMZ, providing additional details regarding the purported kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie. The correspondent asserts that they possess a video featuring Nancy alongside the “main guy” implicated in the kidnapping.
Nancy Guthrie probe and demand in new ransom letter
According to TMZ, the individual behind the letter, whose identity has been confirmed as the same person who sent earlier ransom communications, stated, “I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone. What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age.”
The author said that he would disclose the phone's location in exchange for one Bitcoin. TMZ replied by requesting a screenshot of Nancy from the video to confirm its legitimacy. Additionally, the outlet forwarded the communication to the FBI.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Expert confident of imminent arrest, gives ‘huge’ update on porch guy
Nancy Guthrie case: A look at previous ransom notes
Following Nancy's disappearance on January 31, TMZ and other news organizations began to receive ransom notes concerning her. Earlier this week, it was reported that one of the initial ransom notes purportedly contained an "apology" regarding the death of Savannah Guthrie's mother, although it has not been officially confirmed that she has passed away.
The authenticity of the notes remains unverified; however, investigators acquainted with the case suspect that the letter implying Nancy's death was dispatched by her abductor, according to CBS News. Nearly five months have elapsed since Nancy was reported missing on February 1, and no suspects have been identified in the investigation.
There exists video evidence of a masked individual at Nancy's doorstep prior to her disappearance, yet law enforcement has not been able to identify the person captured in the footage. While the situation appears grim, Savannah and her family are primarily seeking closure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More