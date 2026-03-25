Savannah Guthrie breaks down in first interview after mom Nancy's disappearance: ‘We are in agony’

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of "TODAY," has shared insights regarding the continuing search for her mother, describing the "agony" her family is experiencing more than seven weeks following her mother's disappearance from their residence in Arizona. Savannah Guthrie discusses the ongoing search for her missing mother, expressing the family's agony over her disappearance seven weeks ago. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Appearing for an interview with former morning show co-anchor Hoda Kotb for the first time since Nancy's disappearance, she said, “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie probe: What happened on January 11? Officials probe strange activity at her home before disappearance

Savannah says ‘I wake up every night’ Savannah sobbed in a brief clip teasing the full interview as she mentioned, "And to think of what she went through, I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror and it is unthinkable.”

“She needs to come home, now,” she added.

The interview will be broadcast in two parts on March 26 and March 27.

Nancy Guthrie missing case Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing by her family on February 1 from her residence near Tucson, Arizona, after she did not attend a virtual church service at a friend’s home, according to authorities. She was last seen the on January 31, around 9:45 p.m., following dinner at her daughter Annie’s residence.

Days after their mother went missing, Savannah — accompanied by her sister, Annie Guthrie, and her brother, Camron Guthrie — shared an emotional video on Instagram pleading for additional information regarding their mother’s potential abductor and stating that their family is "ready to talk."

In the video, the siblings also expressed gratitude to the public for the prayers for their beloved mom. “We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them, too,” they said.

In the midst of the ongoing probe involving both state and federal agencies, authorities have made public a video featuring an individual they have identified as a suspect. The footage depicts a masked and armed individual seemingly interfering with a security camera at Nancy's residence in the Tucson area.

The FBI has said that it is searching for a male who stands between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, possessing an average physique. In the images captured by the doorbell camera, he is seen wearing a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack with a capacity of 25 liters.

According to a timeline previously provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the doorbell camera ceased functioning at 1:47 AM on February 1.

The Guthrie family has announced a reward of $1 million for her safe return. In addition, the FBI has put forth a reward of $50,000 for any information that may lead to her recovery or to the apprehension and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.