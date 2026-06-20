Nancy Guthrie found? Shocking photos from Pima County appear to show human body amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mom

With the case being closely followed by many in the US, the alleged photos appearing to show a human body have sparked interest online. To be sure, these photos were shared by unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these photos.

Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home , near Tucson, Arizona – which is in Pima County, the night before. It has been four months since and there's been no major breakthrough in the case which has been shared with the public. The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains lead investigators with the FBI acting in an assistive capacity in the investigation.

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues and now new photos have been shared appearing to show a human body in Pima County. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie , was reported missing on February 1.

“Pima County never fails to amaze me. What the F is this?!,” the person sharing the pictures wrote.

Nancy Guthrie case: What photos from Pima County show A set of three photos were shared online. The alleged pictures appeared to show what looked like a human body behind a wooden shed-like structure.

In the first photo, something white was seen protruding from behind the structure. The other two alleged photos appeared to be close-ups. The second photo showed what appeared to be a human with the feet visible. The third alleged photo showed the same, but zoomed in, and hands and feet were visible.

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Notably, the photos do not make it clear if it is a real human being or a mannequin, or something similar. Neither the photos nor the person posting them have claimed they have anything to do with Nancy Guthrie, besides being found in the same county from where the octogenarian was taken.

However, the images drew widespread reactions from those online. “Whoa, that would have taken your breath away. Crash test dummies? Dog Squad training? Wasn't there some sort of unannounced unpublicized LE exercise in Tucson maybe last year when the activity freaked residents out? Something similar?,” one asked. Others replied with wide-eyed emoticons.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not yet commented on the matter. Their last two public statements regarding the Nancy Guthrie case are about the arrest of a streamer following complaints from the neighborhood, and about the claims that Guthrie's body had been found in Mexico – which turned out to be false.