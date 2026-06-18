Nancy Guthrie update: Annie and Tommaso Cioni not home? YouTuber makes shock claim amid ‘lights on’ row

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found, four months after her family reported her missing. Now, a YouTuber has made shocking claims that her daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, are not living at their home, which is close to the Catalina Foothills address near Tucson, Arizona, from where Nancy Guthrie was taken. Unverified claims were made that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni were living in Nancy Guthrie's home. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, have cleared all Guthrie family members from the suspect list, public speculation about Annie and Tommaso has continued.

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This comes after former NewsNation reporter Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. This had been quashed by authorities. But, Annie and Tommaso are among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken, since the 84-year-old had dinner with Annie the night before and Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home after. Notably, the claims from the YouTuber come at a time when lights were allegedly seen at Guthrie's property, leading to unverified claims of Annie and Tommaso staying there.

Earlier too, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to the speculation of not being home. However, these have not been verified by any official sources.

What YouTuber said about Annie and Tommaso Cioni Alexander Zabel Jr, who runs Criminal Network, made the claims about Annie and Tommaso. Notably, Zabel Jr was recently arrested by the Pima County cops for being a ‘public nuisance’ as he's been streaming from Guthrie's neighborhood.

Zabel Jr claimed that there were ‘multiple properties’. “Explains why Tommaso and Annie aren't home,” Zabel Jr added. He mentioned Nancy Guthrie's daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie in the post but did not clarify whether the alleged ‘multiple properties’ belonged to the octogenarian or her daughter.