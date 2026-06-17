Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni refused help to find kidnapped woman? ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim

Fresh allegations have been flagged against Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. These come from self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case for a while. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

JLR, in the past, has raised several allegations against Annie and Tommaso, despite the Pima County Sheriff's Department making it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. However, JLR's allegations have gained traction online amid public speculation surrounding the Nancy Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law.

The octogenarian mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is then believed to have dropped her home in their vehicle. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Four months on, authorities appear to be nowhere closer to finding the kidnapped woman.

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As the Guthrie case has raised more questions than answers, quite a few have been pointed at Annie and Tommaso, given that they were among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Now, JLR has added to it with his latest post on X.

What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni JLR posted on X that a woman had claimed she had sent a ‘certified mail/signature required’ to Annie and Tommaso's home where she offered help to find Nancy Guthrie.

However, the mail allegedly came back unclaimed. “Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” JLR added.