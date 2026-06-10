Nancy Guthrie update: Annie ‘dark and complicated’ - Savannah's words resurface as TODAY host shares heartbreaking news

Savannah Guthrie had called her sister, Annie, ‘dark and complicated’ in the past, an old news report showed. This came up amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, which has continued since the 84-year-old mother of the TODAY show host was reported missing on February 1. Savannah Guthrie seen with sister Annie and mother Nancy Guthrie. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

In the time since, authorities have not named any suspects. However, public speculation has surrounded Nancy's daughter and Savannah's sister, Annie, and her husband Tommaso Cioni. Now, Savannah's old words about her sister has surfaced, giving fodder to those focused on the couple's lives.

Notably, Nancy had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home, which makes them among the last two people to see Nancy before she was taken. This has partly been the cause of public interest in the duo, but the Pima County Sheriff, whose department is handling the Nancy Guthrie case, has made it clear that none of the family members are being considered as suspects.

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While Nancy is yet to be found, speculations have continued. Amid this, a person shared an old article where Savannah was speaking about her sister. They also shared an alleged poem by Annie. You can see the post here.

Why Savannah called sister Annie ‘dark and complicated’ The news of Savannah's words about Annie came in 2015, when Page Six reported that the TODAY show host had thrown a New York book party for Annie.

Annie had written The Good Dark, and guests at Savannah's party included Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea among others. During the toast, Savannah had reportedly said “The book is like Annie — good and dark and complicated, and captivating, never obvious, always challenging, speaking to you directly . . . pointedly and poignantly.”

Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking development Meanwhile, Savannah has shared a heartbreaking development in the present day. It has been two months since she returned to the TODAY show and the veteran host shared how she's been struggling with her mother's disappearance.

Savannah was speaking with Jenna Bush Hager on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, when she said “I can’t really even look at you every day without crying.” She added “You are my best friend. You know, it’s really hard to come back. I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will.”

“When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on,” Savannah added, and continued “And sometimes that’s almost too much because I feel like to do the job I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it’s not easy.”

Speaking about her return to the show, Savannah remembered what her mother, Nancy would say and recounted “I just felt like, ‘What else should I do?’ And my mom would’ve said the same: ‘just keep going, just keep going.’ And it’s hard when you’re with your best friend to not be real.”