The Quarter-Trillion-Dollar Onslaught of AI Bonds Is Testing Investors’ Limits

Wall Street is sending a message to tech companies engaged in a historic borrowing spree to fund investments in artificial-intelligence infrastructure: for pity’s sake, please slow down. Nvidia stacks display at Nvidia GTC in San Jose, Calif., earlier this year. Over the past several weeks, the investment-grade corporate bond market has struggled to absorb a combined $75 billion of bond issuance from Nvidia, SpaceX and Amazon.com. That marks a shift from earlier in the year, when investors were generally happy to hand money to so-called AI hyperscalers by any possible means. While Nvidia and SpaceX were able to borrow at reasonably low interest rates, their newly issued bonds quickly slumped in the secondary market, disappointing investors who often like to flip such bonds. Amazon, meanwhile, had to pay unusually steep rates by its standards to complete its debt sale, reflecting investors’ newfound caution. For the most part, those investors say they aren’t particularly concerned about the creditworthiness of the borrowers, or the sustainability of the AI infrastructure build-out. The problem instead is that they fully expect those companies to keep spending huge sums on chips and data centers for years—leading to hundreds of billions of dollars in new bonds flooding the market. “Everyone knows there’s a lot more coming, and so I think there’s been a hesitancy to jump in with both feet here,” said Travis King, head of investment-grade corporates at Voya Investment Management. “Everyone wants to leave some room for the next deal.” The recent weakness in hyperscaler bonds is a big deal for fund managers and investors, because investment-grade corporate bonds tend to be fairly stable. That means even modest price declines can make a major impact on a fund’s performance relative to its peers. And it isn’t clear that hyperscalers are going to change their behavior anytime soon.

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Typically, companies try to keep investors happy to ensure that their borrowing costs are as low as possible. But the hyperscalers are in such a heated race for computing power that they appear prepared to issue tens of billions of dollars of bonds at any moment, regardless of market conditions and whether they might need to pay higher interest rates. “For us, it’s all we’re talking about, and for them it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you know, we hit the bond market,’” said Ryan Jungk, investment grade corporate sector co-head at Newfleet Asset Management. “They don’t necessarily care if they’re flooding our market.” Eventually, that could change, Jungk and other investors said. As borrowing costs rise, tech giants such as Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms should be able to keep spending. But they could be pushed to issue more equity instead of debt. Alphabet, for one, already announced in June that it would issue more than $80 billion in equity this year to help fund its AI investments. That, in theory, should have been good for its bonds. In reality, the boost was limited because investors read the issuance as a sign the company might spend even more on AI, requiring just as much borrowing. Six companies that bond investors consider hyperscalers—Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Oracle, Nvidia and SpaceX—have already issued around $244 billion in bonds globally this year, according to Dealogic, up from $108 billion all of last year and $17 billion in 2024. Investors entered the year knowing that hyperscalers were going to issue a lot of bonds. The extra yield, or spread, that investors demanded to hold the companies’ existing bonds over U.S. Treasurys had already increased accordingly, and demand was relatively strong for new bond sales during the first few months of the year.

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