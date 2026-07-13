Mitch McConnell health: ‘Briefly unconscious’ Senator breaks silence, issues new statement after ‘good friend’ passing

Mitch McConnell's team paid tribute to his deceased Republican counterpart while the Kentucky senator was recuperating in the hospital. Mitch McConnell recognized the sudden death of his friend, Senator Lindsey Graham, while he recuperates from a fall in the hospital (Mitch McConnell)

The 84-year-old Republican's press office released a statement concerning the unexpected passing of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday, shortly after McConnell addressed rumors regarding his own health issues.

“Lindsey Graham was a good friend and a great American, and I was shocked and saddened by his passing,” McConnell stated in a statement shared by his team. “His constituents and colleagues have counted on his straight talk, conviction, and boundless appetite for a worthy fight.”

“The Senate will miss him, and Elaine and I are keeping his family in my prayers,” he added.

Lindsey Graham death: Here's what we know Graham, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday night after arriving back in the U.S. from Ukraine.

Early reports indicated that the South Carolina senator succumbed to a "brief and sudden illness," but on Sunday evening, his office issued a statement from the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia, which clarified that he died from an "Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease."

“The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death,” the medical examiner noted.

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Mitch McConnell issues health update McConnell conveyed his message regarding Graham just one hour after detailing his own hospitalization, which occurred nearly a month ago on June 14.

In a statement, the senator from Kentucky revealed that he had experienced a fall that necessitated a hospital visit, and although he was “briefly unconscious,” it was not due to “a stroke or a heart attack.” He also mentioned that he had to manage a mild case of pneumonia during his recovery at the hospital.

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct—I can’t help it,” the seven-term senator said in the statement.

“But at the same time, I’ve had more than my share of experience with physical vulnerabilities,” he continued. “Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age.”

McConnell also posted a photograph of himself in a hospital bed with his wife, Elaine Chao, who has been criticized for a trip to China during her husband's hospitalization.

Photo shows McConnell's bruised hands: Is Senator returning to work? In the image, the octogenarian is seen holding the Sunday print edition of The Washington Post's sports section, while sitting on what seems to be incontinence pads in his hospital bed. Additionally, his left hand appears to show signs of bruising in the photo.

McConnell stated that he would not be able to return to the Senate floor "quite yet," but he would continue to collaborate with his legislative staff as he recuperates in the hospital.

“I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my recovery,” the senator said. “Until then, I’m so grateful for your prayers and well wishes.”