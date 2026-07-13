Mitch McConnell's office has always maintained that the 84-year-old has been recovering in the hospital after his June 12 hospitalization. But the MAGA contingent on social media has refused to believe it, demanding that proof of life be provided. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens during a Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in June 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

On Sunday afternoon, amid renewed interest in the Kentucky Senator's health after the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina late on Saturday, Mitch McConnell's office provided the much-awaited proof that the Senator is alive.

It came in the form of a photo of Senator McConnell in a hospital bed along with his wife, Elaine Chao. But the conspiracy theorists were not convinced, with many claiming that the photo of Senator McConnell and Elaine Chao is AI-generated.

But a key detail in the photo challenged those claims.

Also read: Mitch McConnell update: Lindsey Graham's death sparks renewed interest in Kentucky Senator's health; ‘where is he?’

Washington Post Sports Section Seen In Senator Hand Amid claims that the photos are fake, users on social media were quick to notice a key detail in the photo: the newspaper that Lindsey Graham held in his hands on the hospital bed. The 84-year-old was seen holding the front page of the Washington Post's Sports section for today, i.e. July 12.

In the flap of the newspaper that McConnell held, the photo of the new Washington Nationals draftee from the Texas A&M Aggies, Chris Hacopian. A part of Hacopian's face and the column just beside it on Linda Nosková's Wimbledon women's title win on Saturday.

Mitch McConnel Addresses Kentucky Residents, Doctor's Provide Update Along with the photo, the office of Senator Mitch McConnell issued a statement which included a brief address from the Senator to his constituents. It also included an update on the hospitalization of the Senator and his subsequent death.

Also read: Lindsey Graham's cause of death revealed amid 'assassination' and 'poisoning' theories: What is an aortic rupture?

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it," McConnell said in the statement.

Additionally, his doctors said: “Senator McConnell has experienced several falls throughout the year that have been attributed to his post-polio condition. He was admitted to the hospital four weeks ago after falling at home and sustaining minor injuries.

“A comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary team determined that he had no fractures, cardiac abnormalities, stroke, tumor, or hemorrhage. Early in his hospitalization, he developed pneumonia, which responded rapidly to antibiotic treatment."