'Mitch McConnell hospital photo taken today': Washington Post's sports section in Senator's hands emerges as 'proof'
Mitch McConnell's office shared a hospital photo as proof he's alive, but conspiracy theories persisted despite a dated Washington Post visible in his hands.
Mitch McConnell's office has always maintained that the 84-year-old has been recovering in the hospital after his June 12 hospitalization. But the MAGA contingent on social media has refused to believe it, demanding that proof of life be provided.
On Sunday afternoon, amid renewed interest in the Kentucky Senator's health after the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina late on Saturday, Mitch McConnell's office provided the much-awaited proof that the Senator is alive.
It came in the form of a photo of Senator McConnell in a hospital bed along with his wife, Elaine Chao. But the conspiracy theorists were not convinced, with many claiming that the photo of Senator McConnell and Elaine Chao is AI-generated.
But a key detail in the photo challenged those claims.
Also read: Mitch McConnell update: Lindsey Graham's death sparks renewed interest in Kentucky Senator's health; ‘where is he?’
Washington Post Sports Section Seen In Senator Hand
Amid claims that the photos are fake, users on social media were quick to notice a key detail in the photo: the newspaper that Lindsey Graham held in his hands on the hospital bed. The 84-year-old was seen holding the front page of the Washington Post's Sports section for today, i.e. July 12.
In the flap of the newspaper that McConnell held, the photo of the new Washington Nationals draftee from the Texas A&M Aggies, Chris Hacopian. A part of Hacopian's face and the column just beside it on Linda Nosková's Wimbledon women's title win on Saturday.
Mitch McConnel Addresses Kentucky Residents, Doctor's Provide Update
Along with the photo, the office of Senator Mitch McConnell issued a statement which included a brief address from the Senator to his constituents. It also included an update on the hospitalization of the Senator and his subsequent death.
Also read: Lindsey Graham's cause of death revealed amid 'assassination' and 'poisoning' theories: What is an aortic rupture?
“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it," McConnell said in the statement.
Additionally, his doctors said: “Senator McConnell has experienced several falls throughout the year that have been attributed to his post-polio condition. He was admitted to the hospital four weeks ago after falling at home and sustaining minor injuries.
“A comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary team determined that he had no fractures, cardiac abnormalities, stroke, tumor, or hemorrhage. Early in his hospitalization, he developed pneumonia, which responded rapidly to antibiotic treatment."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More