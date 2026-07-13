Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky voters call out Senator amid health crisis, ‘Give up this fight. Give up’

Following weeks of ambiguity regarding the health of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, constituents in his state express a desire for him to step aside. Amid health issues, constituents of Senator Mitch McConnell are calling for his resignation. Many voters expressed frustrations on MSNOW, advocating for term limits in Congress (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In a segment broadcast on MS NOW, voters shared their frustrations about the persistent health issues affecting the 84-year-old Republican.

Kentucky voters urge McConnell to retire amid increasing health worries “People that deserve to have power usually don’t want it, and people that have power are tough to give it up,” one voter told MS NOW.

“Your retirement is long overdue. Give up this fight. Give up. You’re not representing us well so don’t represent us at all,” another female said.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell health: ‘Briefly unconscious’ Senator breaks silence, issues new statement after ‘good friend’ passing

Another person expressed a desire to see a candidate who embodies a balance between youth and age, yet he did not anticipate such a scenario occurring.

“We got old people trying to stay in their place, in their power, and designing who gets their seat after them,” he remarked.

During the broadcast, the reporter disclosed that over the last two days, he has conversed with numerous voters, with many expressing a strong preference for the implementation of term limits or age restrictions for Congress.

Calls for McConnell's removal have intensified as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reiterated his demands on Saturday for McConnell and his team to be transparent regarding his health.

“I publicly and privately urged the last administration to address the public’s concerns with the former president’s health. I’m calling on Sen. McConnell to do the same and provide voters an update on his own health,” Beshear stated on X.

“Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on,” he urged.

Mitch McConnell's hospitalisation On June 14, McConnell was taken to a hospital, but his staff quickly sought to minimize the situation.

At that time, his spokeswoman, Stephanie Penn, stated, "Senator McConnell is fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters and is very appreciative of the outstanding care he is receiving,"

Weeks later, after evading inquiries regarding the senator's health, his aides disclosed that he remained hospitalized.

On July 1, it was disclosed that McConnell might have experienced a heart attack, as indicated by an emergency dispatch call first reported by independent journalist Desirée Townsend.

He was allegedly found unconscious, and emergency responders administered CPR before transporting him to the hospital.

McConnell's seat is due for re-election in November, and he has indicated his intention to retire. Should he leave the position, a special election would be triggered until September 8, following which the 56-day rule would apply.