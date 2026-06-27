Green Card cap sparks debate as Republican Sen. Roger Marshall takes unexpected stand on Indians' 70-year backlog

“We are telling the world’s hardest-working immigrants that the line is 70 years long. Not because of what you did but because too many of you came from the same place,” Marshall said.

The Kansas senator made the comments during an event organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies. Marshall said the current Green Card system punishes people because of where they were born rather than what they have done.

Republican Senator Roger Marshall has spoken out against the long Green Card wait faced by many Indians in the United States, calling the current system unfair. Speaking at a Capitol Hill event attended by Indian-Americans, Marshall said he does not support the per-country Green Card cap that has left some Indian applicants waiting decades for permanent residency. His remarks come at a time when some Republican voices have pushed for tighter immigration policies, including calls to permanently pause H-1B visas for Indians.

He described the per-country Green Card limit as “one of the great injustices” in the United States and said he would continue raising the issue through legal and practical efforts.

Under current US law, no country can receive more than 7% of the family-sponsored and employment-based Green Cards issued each year. Because applications from India have exceeded that limit for years, a large backlog has built up.

For many Indian professionals, the wait is extremely long. In some employment categories, Indians receiving Green Cards in 2026 generally entered the process more than a decade ago, around 2013 or 2014.

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Roger Marshall praises Indian-Americans and their contribution Marshall also highlighted the economic contribution of Indian-Americans. He said the community makes up about 1.5% of the US population but contributes a much larger share of federal income taxes.

“Every time someone in Washington questions whether legal immigration works, you’re the answer,” Marshall said. “You’re not the argument, you’re the answer.”

The senator also spoke positively about US-India relations, saying both countries benefit when the partnership grows stronger.

“Both countries win when this relationship works. American farmers win, Indian consumers win and the strategic balance of the 21st century tilts towards democracy and away from authoritarianism,” he said.

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The often-cited 70-year Green Card wait is based on projections for people entering the queue today if current rules remain unchanged and application numbers continue to rise. However, immigration experts note that wait times can change.

Some applicants leave the process, return to India, or move into different immigration categories, which can affect the backlog over time.