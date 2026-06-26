Indian-origin man returning from US after 15 years says it may cost ₹1.5 lakh a month to ‘just exist’ in Bengaluru

An Indian-origin man returning to India after spending 15 years in the US has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing a detailed monthly budget for his planned move to Bengaluru. The man said he is set to start a job with ₹85 lakh fixed pay and wanted to understand whether his calculations for living expenses in North Bengaluru were realistic. An Indian-origin man was surprised that basic living costs in Bengaluru could touch nearly ₹1.5 lakh per month. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, he wrote, “Hello, I’m returning to India after 15 years in the USA. I will start a job with ₹85 lakh fixed pay. I’ve been informed by HR that I will have to pay 12% of my base pay towards EPF, which is 50% of fixed, as I am an OCI card holder.”

He said that after taxes and surcharge, his cost to company exceeding ₹1 crore would leave him with an estimated monthly in hand salary of around ₹4.6 lakh. However, he clarified that his post was not about whether the salary would be enough.

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“This is not one of those ‘will this be enough’ posts. I want to know if my budget is accurate or if I have missed something major in my calculations,” he wrote.

Rent, school and daily expenses The man listed rent between ₹70,000 and ₹90,000 per month for a 3 to 4 BHK apartment in North Bengaluru. He also added a villa mortgage of ₹35,000 per month, utilities of about ₹10,000, a car lease estimate of ₹25,000 to ₹35,000, domestic help at ₹25,000, school and activities at ₹20,000, groceries at ₹30,000 and eating out at ₹30,000 per month.

He also budgeted ₹40,000 for shopping and miscellaneous expenses, ₹25,000 for travel, and ₹20,000 for his child’s college savings. “This budget leaves me with just over ₹1 lakh for regular savings and investments. Is this a realistic or even a good budget?” he asked.

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The man said he was surprised that “it costs almost ₹1.5 lakh a month to just exist, including rent, help, school and groceries.”

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