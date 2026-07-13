Lindsey Graham voiced concern for Mitch McConnell days before own death, video surfaces | Watch

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Senator Lindsey Graham expressing his concern for Mitch McConnell days before his own death. Graham died on July 11, with his office initially saying he “passed away from a brief and sudden illness.” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Graham’s office later said that preliminary findings from the D.C. medical examiner’s office found that he suffered from an aortic dissection, in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the main artery. This was reportedly caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, per the statement. The tears generally occur when there is high blood pressure.

Also Read | Why did Lindsey Graham never get married? What late senator revealed, ‘The right girl was smart enough not to…’

In a video on X, a reporter was heard asking Graham of McConnell, “How is he doing? Have you heard anything?”

Graham replied while walking, “I'm going to go check right now with my office. I'm hoping and praying he's doing well, but I'm going to check just right now.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/usanewshq/status/2076196150823002286?s=20

Mitch McConnell health update McConnell shared a health update after days of silence and social media speculation about his condition. He said on Sunday, July 12, that he suffered a fall that rendered him unconscious and landed him in the hospital.

″[L]ast month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital,” McConnell said in the statement to his constituents. “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.”

Also Read | Lindsey Graham spoke to Trump in final hours, joked before death: 'I can’t die now'

The senator added that he also “had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia” while in the hospital.

A photo released with McConnell’s statement shows him holding a copy of the Sports section of the July 12 edition of The Washington Post.