Lindsey Graham voiced concern for Mitch McConnell days before own death, video surfaces | Watch
A video doing the rounds on social media shows Senator Lindsey Graham expressing his concern for Mitch McConnell days before his own death.
A video doing the rounds on social media shows Senator Lindsey Graham expressing his concern for Mitch McConnell days before his own death. Graham died on July 11, with his office initially saying he “passed away from a brief and sudden illness.”
Graham’s office later said that preliminary findings from the D.C. medical examiner’s office found that he suffered from an aortic dissection, in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the main artery. This was reportedly caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, per the statement. The tears generally occur when there is high blood pressure.
Also Read | Why did Lindsey Graham never get married? What late senator revealed, ‘The right girl was smart enough not to…’
In a video on X, a reporter was heard asking Graham of McConnell, “How is he doing? Have you heard anything?”
Graham replied while walking, “I'm going to go check right now with my office. I'm hoping and praying he's doing well, but I'm going to check just right now.”
Watch the video here: https://x.com/usanewshq/status/2076196150823002286?s=20
Mitch McConnell health update
McConnell shared a health update after days of silence and social media speculation about his condition. He said on Sunday, July 12, that he suffered a fall that rendered him unconscious and landed him in the hospital.
″[L]ast month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital,” McConnell said in the statement to his constituents. “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.”
Also Read | Lindsey Graham spoke to Trump in final hours, joked before death: 'I can’t die now'
The senator added that he also “had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia” while in the hospital.
A photo released with McConnell’s statement shows him holding a copy of the Sports section of the July 12 edition of The Washington Post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More