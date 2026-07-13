Jimmy Kimmel trolls Senator Mitch McConnell recovery picture in new post; 'for those who've been asking...'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel trolled Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell as his office released a new photo amid a prolonged absence that has raised questions about the 84-year-old's health. Jimmy Kimmel took a jibe at Senator Mitch McConnell's recovery photo. (AP)

McConnell had been admitted to the hospital on June 14 and his office had not provided further details, saying that the Senator was under 'excellent care'. However, addressing the speculations around his absence, McConnell issued a statement on Sunday.

He said “Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven't exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital.” McConnell added “I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.” Further, he noted, “On the advice of my doctors, I won't be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet.”

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The accompanying photo quickly went viral on social media.