Nancy Guthrie update: 'Investigator' flags Tommaso Cioni's photo with plants; ‘just like porch guy…’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1 and authorities concluded she was likely taken from her home the night before. While the search for the 84-year-old continues, a self-styled investigator has shared a photo of son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, and is reportedly among the last people to see her before her disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR shared the photo of Cioni where he was seen among plants. He was recognizable by the beard though his head was tilted down in the picture. Cioni was seen wearing a tee-shirt and shorts in the photo. “Tommaso Cioni with his hands in plants. He's the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished,” JLR wrote on X. You can see the picture here.

Notably, JLR – who shared the photo on June 7 – did not specify when the picture was taken. His remark about Tommaso being the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before her disappearance refers to the events of the night before she was reported missing.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘morbid’ detail about Tommaso Cioni amid kidnapping case

Nancy had dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie and Tommaso, Annie's husband, reportedly dropped her home after. As a result, a lot of public speculation has been directed towards Annie and Tommaso despite Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clearly stating that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. TODAY show host and Annie's sister, Savannah Guthrie, also slammed speculations surrounding the couple and asserted that they both loved Nancy very much.

However, the photo that JLR shared led to further speculations among those online.

Tommaso Cioni photo draws 'porch guy' comparisons Several people reacted to the photo of Tommaso Cioni. “Is this to the left of Nancy Guthrie’s front door?,” one asked. Nancy Guthrie had plants at her home in Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona. This was seen in the footage shared by the FBI, who are assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department in the case.

The Feds had shared ring camera footage which had shown a masked man at Nancy Guthrie's door the night before she was reported missing. Said man has been popularly dubbed ‘porch guy’ online.

Referring to the suspect, another person added “Look at his shorts shoulders. Just like porch guy. He plays guitar, always walks around with curved hands. Wake up.” However, it is important to note that authorities have categorically cleared all family members from the suspect list. The ‘porch guy’, meanwhile, is a suspect in the case.'

Amid the speculations, another viewer differed and said “Porch guy had tattoos on arms doesn't look like Cioni does”.