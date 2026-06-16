Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni living in kidnapped woman's home - bizarre theory after ‘lights on’ claim

A bizarre claim has been made that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are living in Nancy Guthrie's home as the search for the 84-year-old continues. These claims came after allegations surfaced online about lights being on at Guthrie's residence in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

To be sure, the claims were made by unverified profiles and there's no official confirmation of the same. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni reportedly live close to the octogenarian's home and reports have indicated that they took care of the old woman as her other children – Camron and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, did not live in the area.

However, speculations around Annie, Nancy Guthrie's daughter, and Tommaso, her son-in-law, have only grown after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Since reports emerged that Nancy had had dinner with Annie and then Tommaso had dropped her home, the two have come under intense scrutiny from the public by virtue of being among the last people to see Nancy Guthrie before she went missing.

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Her family reported her missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to unwarranted attention.

This bizarre claim of the two living in Nancy Guthrie's house is just the latest in this sordid saga.

Bizarre claims about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni Lauren Serpa, the woman taking care of the Nancy Guthrie memorial, posted on Facebook that lights were on at Nancy Guthrie's home early in the morning. It also appeared to show activity at the property.

A person shared the clip on X and wrote “Since Nanos banned the live youtubers streaming outside Nancy's house, all of a sudden there's activity going on earl hours of the morning.. Thanks to Lauren she managed to capture this footage as she was driving past Nancy's house at around 4am.. wtfs going on at Nancy's house?”.

To this, one individual made the wild claim about Annie and Tommaso Cioni. “Yes. Annie and Tommaso living there…Which was why they kidnapped Nancy Guthrie in the first place...,” the person said despite clear announcements from the lead investigative authority on the case that no family member is a suspect in the kidnapping.