Nancy Guthrie update: What's happening at Tucson family home? 'Lights on' claims spark buzz

This week, social media users reported seeing lights on at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home, raising concerns. A social media post has sparked fresh discussion in the Nancy Guthrie case after claiming lights were visible at the Tucson family home. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

The speculation began after a Facebook post by Lauren Serpa claimed that she drove past the 84-year-old's property at around 4 a.m. In the post, Serpa alleged that lights were on in both the main house and a guest house.

Later, social media accounts reporting on the case's developments repeated the assertion. A post from JLR Investigates stated that lights appeared to be on at the Nancy Guthrie home. A video shared by Serpa on Facebook also appeared to show activity at the property.

Nancy, the mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home at the early hours of February 1.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reveals major break in Savannah's missing mom case, ‘CertiK seems to know’

Authorities have not confirmed any development On Facebook, Serpa posted updates regarding Nancy's house and the memorial of flowers the community established in her memory.

On June 7, she reported that Nancy's house no longer had the memorial. She wrote, “The memorial has been removed from Nancy Guthrie's house. I am absolutely appalled. Just like the woman it was meant for, it has disappeared.”

She added, “If the person who removed it sees this message me on FB so I can retrieve it and respectfully box it up for the family.”

She declared that she was determined to keep up the memorial that was being taken down from the front of her Tucson home. She wrote on June 13, “I am still committed to keeping Nancy's name out there so she can be found. It is going around in the chats that I'm the memorial thief. These people have nothing better to do than start rumors and trouble. I didn't take the memorial.”

Following up about the memorial, she said, “This morning at 4am I drove by Nancys to leave a letter for the person who took down the memorial. Low and behold the lights were on in the main house and guest house."

She also shared a video and said she did not stop because she wanted to keep moving. “Sorry video is bad. Didn't want to stop,” she wrote.

However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage, when it was recorded, or whether the lights shown were connected to any official activity.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the case have also not issued any statement regarding activity at the property.