Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff’s Department issues urgent ‘social media scam’ warning

Recent updates regarding the Nancy Guthrie case have emerged from close to her residence, where three YouTubers were taken into custody for purportedly disruptive conduct outside her home. Nancy Guthrie update: In connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, three YouTubers were arrested for disruptive conduct near her home. Alexander Zabel faces multiple charges, while the Pima County Sheriff’s Department warned the public against scams on social media related to the case. (REUTERS)

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since she vanished from her residence four months ago.

One of those apprehended was Alexander Zabel, associated with the "Criminal Network" channel, who is charged with two counts of obstructing a highway or public thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance. He was re-arrested on June 11 and is facing charges of resisting arrest (Class 6 felony) and public nuisance (Class 2 misdemeanor).

Also Read: Indian-origin woman Sarina Gupta's shocking experience goes viral after racist outburst at Stamford Supermarket Checkout

Pima County Sheriff’s Department reportedly issues a warning Reporter Jonathan Lee Riches, who has been covering the case of Guthrie since her disappearance, disclosed that he allegedly received a cautionary message indicating that he would face arrest if he returned to Guthrie’s neighborhood.

“I shared with my audience that a Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy ( who supports us ) told me that if I step foot in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood I would be arrested,” he stated on social media this morning.

He subsequently announced that Zabel was released from Pima County custody on Friday evening.

Pima County issues alert to residents Shortly thereafter, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a warning about a possible scam.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public to use caution when following or engaging with social media pages, groups or accounts claiming to represent PCSD,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “For verified information, please follow our official channels, visit our official website or download the official PCSD app.”

A list of the department's official social media channels was provided, followed by the statement that PCSD will never request sensitive personal information, payments, or donations via unofficial social media accounts.

People who encounter a dubious page, group, or account purporting to represent PCSD are encouraged to report it directly to the relevant platform.