Nancy Guthrie case: Pima County Sheriff’s Office sparks buzz with its own A&E reality show – all about ‘Desert Law’

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has come under the spotlight for its investigation into the case. As the probe continues, it has come to light that the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Chris Nanos, is the featured group of cops on A&E’s Desert Law, which airs Wednesdays at 10 pm, following a new episode of Ozark Law. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks during an interview with Reuters as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie stretched into its 13th day, in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., February 13, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga (REUTERS)

In fact, February 18’s Desert Law episode, titled ‘Weapons Found,’ centers on the challenges that come with policing in Arizona.

While Nanos does not appear in the show, he does coordinate with producers Twenty Twenty as his officers and detectives are the featured stars. A source close to the production told The Hollywood Reporter that not appearing on camera was Nanos’ call.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Desert Law were filmed back-to-back in 2025, so there will be no coverage on Nancy. The series premiered in January. There is no word on a third season as of now.

The Desert Law logline reads, “When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson’s Sonoran Desert, the temperature drops — and the crime rises. With elite access to one of the largest sheriff’s departments in America, Desert Law follows the high-intensity work of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department — its patrol deputies, DUI unit, and night detectives — as they cover more than 9,000 square miles of rugged terrain, taking on the trouble that thrives after dark. Immersed in the pressure and danger of policing the desert night, the series captures a world where the spirit of the Old West still lingers and the fight for order never ends.”

The news has sparked buzz online, with some expressing surprise over the revelation. “Am I the only one who had no idea the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has its own reality show on A&E?? It premiered in January, and they’ve already filmed two full seasons. THIS IS CRAZY!!!” a user user wrote on X.

“I had no idea until today! I will have to watch the show,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I saw that today and thought this is crazy.”

Latest update on the Nancy Guthrie case Amid the ongoing investigation, Nanos told NBC that DNA evidence found at Nancy’s home could trace back to her kidnapper. "We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect," he said on ‘Today’ on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a source told Fox News that the FBI has reached out to authorities in Mexico amid the search. This came following claims from a supposed ransom note writer that the 84-year-old is being held "south of the border," according to TMZ, which received the letter.

However, the FBI has not provided any official confirmation that it is searching for Nancy in Mexico.

Nanos has also said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," he told the BBC on Wednesday, February 18.

Nanos further said that Nancy’s family has been "100%" cooperative with the investigation.