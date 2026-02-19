New clue in Nancy Guthrie case? Arizona Netizen under spotlight for searching 84-year-old's address, Savannah's salary

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, an anonymous internet user from Arizona has come under the spotlight for searching Nancy’s address and Savannah’s salary weeks before the potential abduction. Google Trends data shows Guthrie's home address was searched on January 11, three weeks before she was reported missing. It was also searched between June 21 and June 28, 2025, by someone in the Grand Canyon State, according to Fox News Digital. TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 18: Pima County deputy sherrifs stand in the driveway of the residence of Nancy Guthrie on February 18, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

There were two Google image searches of Nancy’s home too. One was done between March 1 and 8, 2025, and the other from November 30 to December 1, 2025.

The online figure appeared to specifically search for images or a map of the house.

In the weeks before Nancy’s January 31 disappearance, someone in Tucson also searched for "Savannah Guthrie salary" between December 13 and 20, 2025.

The search for Nancy has entered its 18th day. A reward of up to $100,000 has been offered for information leading to Nancy’s recovery, or the arrest and conviction of her abductors.

Latest on the case Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC that DNA evidence found at Nancy’s home could trace back to her kidnapper. "We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect," he said on ‘Today’ on Wednesday morning, February 18.

Several purported ransom notes have been sent to TMZ after Nancy’s disappearance. The outlet said in a social media post on Wednesday that the latest note they received "is sophisticated, and puts the media right in the middle of it.”

Meanwhile, a source told Fox News that the FBI has reached out to authorities in Mexico amid the search. This came following claims from a supposed ransom note writer that the 84-year-old is being held "south of the border," according to TMZ, which received the letter.

The FBI, however, has provided no official confirmation that it is searching for Nancy in Mexico.