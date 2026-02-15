Nancy Guthrie vs Annie Guthrie net worth: What is the value of their Arizona properties?

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's Today show, has been missing since February 1. She was reported from her residence located in the Catalina Foothills area, situated just north of Tucson, Arizona. The Catalina Foothills is a well-established and generally affluent suburban community, known for its spacious residential lots, desert vegetation, and scenic desert-mountain backdrop. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1 from her upscale Tucson home (Getty Images)

As per reports, Guthrie's home is located near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, in a tranquil neighborhood where residents typically have their homes set back from the street, featuring gravel driveways, gates, and dense brush surrounding the properties. These characteristics complicate the task of locating security camera footage or obtaining clear visual evidence for investigators.

Law enforcement officials have designated her residence as a crime scene, with police and federal agents actively involved in the ongoing search and investigation that commenced following her disappearance between the night of January 31 to February 1.

Nancy Guthrie property: All we know about its price While precise public records detailing Nancy's specific address are not extensively available in official documents, real estate data and market assessments for the Catalina Foothills region suggest that single-family residences in this area typically sell for approximately $800,000 to $1.1 million USD or higher, contingent upon their size, condition, and features.

As per a commonly referenced online real estate estimate, Guthrie's residence in Catalina Foothills may be appraised at around $1.1 million USD. This valuation is an estimate and is derived from analyses conducted by real estate platforms regarding properties in the vicinity, rather than from official tax or sales records.

According to realtor.com, a property website, the estimated value of the Tucson home is $1,097,449, whereas Zillow estimates it at $1,011,400. Records state that the property was last sold in 1975 for $85,000.

Moreover, there is no information available regarding her total net worth.

Properties in Catalina Foothills generally achieve elevated values within the Tucson area due to their larger lot sizes, picturesque desert vistas, and closeness to urban amenities, all while maintaining a more tranquil residential atmosphere, which enhances this market range.

Why does Nancy Guthrie's property matter in the investigation? Nancy Guthrie's residence has been pivotal in both federal and local inquiries due to various reasons. Some of these include:

DNA and physical evidence - blood that matches Guthrie's was discovered on or in proximity to the property, leading authorities to consider the house as a primary crime scene.

Surveillance analysis - the FBI is meticulously examining footage from the doorbell camera at the residence, as well as recordings from nearby homes.

Law enforcement activity - agents have performed thorough searches in the vicinity of the property, and residents have been requested to provide footage from areas within a two-mile radius.

Annie Guthrie net worth: Here's what we know about her property In the midst of significant media scrutiny regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, there has been an increasing public curiosity about the life and financial status of her elder daughter, Annie Guthrie - an author, writing instructor, and jewelry designer .

Unlike Savannah, whose wealth is approximated at about $40 million due to her extensive television career, Annie Guthrie's financial standing remains undisclosed to the public, with circulating estimates differing greatly and frequently conflicting with one another.

Experts evaluating comparable professions such as poets, educators, and craftsmen estimate her net worth to be between $500,000 and $2 million, as per MARCA.com. This estimation is derived from her total earnings through teaching, book sales, workshops, commissions, and a consistent yet modest way of living.

Annie's property in Arizona costs around $650,000, as per Daily Mail. She and her husband were the last persons to see missing Nancy before her mystic disappearance on Saturday night.