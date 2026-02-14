Annie Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent reacts to neighbors' plots being searched in Nancy Guthrie case; ‘very interesting’
The search continues for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1, amid speculations surrounding Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.
A former FBI agent has shared insights on law enforcement searching Annie Guthrie's house and the neighboring properties as Nancy Guthrie remains missing. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
While authorities have not named any suspects in the case yet, speculations have been rife about Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. The latter is reportedly the last person to see Guthrie before she went missing and dropped her off home after the octogenarian had had dinner with her daughter, Cioni's husband, Annie.
At the same time, buzz about Annie began to gain steam when it was initially reported that law enforcement was carrying out searches in her neighborhood. Now, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former special agent with the bureau has shared her insights on the matter.
Annie Guthrie property search: What to know
Taking to X, Coffindaffer wrote “This is Nancy with Annie last Christmas. It is important to note that they spent a lot of time together. They lived so close to one another. They had dinner the night before Nancy was abducted.”
Explaining why authorities were at Annie's house, she added “This was at least in part why Annie's house would be investigated so closely.”
The former agent then shared an insight about the case which they found ‘interesting’. “But why was LE going to Annie's neighbors to get consent to search their properties? That is very interesting,” Coffindaffer added.
A report from a local journalist suggested why authorities might have been searching Annie's neighborhood. “One other quote from a neighbor, Robert Reinhart, on what says law enforcement told him during the activity seen in Annie Guthrie’s neighborhood Tuesday. ‘I believe they said in case someone was tossing a camera from a car window, we’re looking throughout the whole neighborhood’,” a KVOA reporter wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos has shut down any speculations about the possible involvement of one of the family members. “The family has been fully, 100% completely, whatever we asked for they’ve done,” he told a Fox News reporter.
“You can’t accuse people of a horrific crime like that and not have any facts behind it,” Nanos added. However, he also said that ‘no one has been officially or at least publicly ruled out’.
Guthrie's children include Annie, TODAY show host Savannah, and brother Camron. Investigators believe time to be of the essence in this case, given Guthrie's advances years, meaning she wouldn't do too well without her daily medicine, which was found at her home from where she was taken. Reports have suggested that Guthrie has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.
