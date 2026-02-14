Annie Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent reacts to neighbors' plots being searched in Nancy Guthrie case; ‘very interesting’

A former FBI agent has shared insights on law enforcement searching Annie Guthrie's house and the neighboring properties as Nancy Guthrie remains missing. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Annie and Nancy Guthrie reportedly had dinner together the night she was taken from her home. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

While authorities have not named any suspects in the case yet, speculations have been rife about Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. The latter is reportedly the last person to see Guthrie before she went missing and dropped her off home after the octogenarian had had dinner with her daughter, Cioni's husband, Annie.

At the same time, buzz about Annie began to gain steam when it was initially reported that law enforcement was carrying out searches in her neighborhood. Now, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former special agent with the bureau has shared her insights on the matter.

Annie Guthrie property search: What to know Taking to X, Coffindaffer wrote “This is Nancy with Annie last Christmas. It is important to note that they spent a lot of time together. They lived so close to one another. They had dinner the night before Nancy was abducted.”

Explaining why authorities were at Annie's house, she added “This was at least in part why Annie's house would be investigated so closely.”

The former agent then shared an insight about the case which they found ‘interesting’. “But why was LE going to Annie's neighbors to get consent to search their properties? That is very interesting,” Coffindaffer added.