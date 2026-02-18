Nancy Guthrie update: Did kidnappers target wrong house? Gem show claim rises as cops speak to neighbors

Nancy Guthrie remains missing and authorities have not been able to locate the 84-year-old yet. She was reported missing by her family, which includes TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, on February 1. Authorities then said that they believed she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Guthrie's house seen in an aerial view with tents visible amid an ongoing search for the 84-year-old. (Getty Images via AFP) While the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's office have not tracked her or the kidnappers, sheriff Chris Nanos cleared the Guthrie family name, stating they were not suspects. This comes after days of online speculation about son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, and his wife, Annie Guthrie. However, a new twist has come in the case now after law enforcement officials were seen talking to Guthrie's neighbors. Further, a report of ‘native gold’ being stolen from the Tucson mineral show has sparked this buzz. Also Read | Is Nancy Guthrie case a ‘burglary gone wrong’? Fresh update issued as journalist reports 84-year-old ‘could be alive’ “Yesterday at approximately 4:02 PM, a Gold from Breckenridge (in a riker mount box labeled from the Harvard collection) was removed from one of our display cases without payment. We are sharing security footage and screenshots of the individual involved. In the first video, you can see the person dressed in white removing the item from the display case (swipe to view the full footage). If you recognize this person or have any information, please contact us directly. We appreciate your help in keeping our community safe,” an Instagram post noted.

The video link along with screengrabs were widely shared online. “This piece of native gold, which is a part of the Harvard collection on loan, was stolen by these clowns at the Tucson mineral show,” one person remarked. As stills were circulated, many alleged they found similarities with the person seen in the video footage at Guthrie's house.

The FBI had released the footage of a man in a ski mask and black gloves amid their search for the octogenarian. Claims about Nancy Guthrie case “Call me crazy, but does he look like the flat nose kidnapper? Shoes kinda look familiar too,” one person remarked. Another added, “I don’t know if this is the same, but it should definitely be looked into if they haven’t. Lots of similarities like the shoes and facial hair. Hard to tell height but does look average.” More alleged connections were drawn with the Guthrie case when an independent investigative reporter, who's on ground in Tucson, reported that cops were speaking to Guthrie's neighbors who were ‘involved with the gem show’. “Did the perp go to the wrong house?,” the individual asked. This thought was echoed by many with one remarking “Ohh this could be something. Connected perhaps? did the perp go to the wrong house to start with? Damnn.” Another said “Is this the gem show the neighbor was loading up for? And is that the neighbors cameras they fw today or nah?” Yet another person tagged the FBI Phoenix X handle and asked “look at these pictures involving stolen gems in Tucson Gem show. Could be tied to Nancy Guthrie case?”. “This is Nancy Guthrie's neighbor. The one seen loading all those boxes into his car for the Tucson gem show. Did the people who took Nancy get the wrong house? Maybe Pete Megaw was the target,” a person also theorized.