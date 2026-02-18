Tommaso Cioni: Insiders believe apology in order after name cleared in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping; 'dragged through mud'

All the buzz around Tommaso Cioni, the son-in-law, and his wife Annie Guthrie in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case was quashed definitively. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated on February 16 that the Guthrie family members had been ruled out in their probe into the 84-year-old's kidnapping. Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's brother-in-law and is among those whose names were cleared by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. (X/@DigitalDaisyX)

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and Cioni was reported to be the last person to see her, as he'd reportedly dropped her off home after dinner with Annie, Cioni's wife and Nancy's daughter. Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni was a suspect, which authorities had junked at that time. However, this had sparked interest in both him and Guthrie and led to several subsequent allegations, which insiders felt were uncalled for.

Now that his name has officially been cleared, they reportedly feel an apology is in order. People close to the family reportedly believe that an apology is in order as the Italian-born teacher's name was ‘dragged through the mud for absolutely no reason,’ as per OK Magazine. They cited insiders who spoke to journalist Rob Shuter, who noted these on his Substack.

What did the insiders say about Tommaso Cioni? One of the sources reportedly said “If you questioned him publicly, you should clear him publicly,” and added that ‘legal action’ loomed. Another insider reportedly told Shuter “People took proximity and turned it into conspiracy...That’s not journalism. That’s dangerous.”

Reportedly, the family is now focused fully on bringing Guthrie home but an insider revealed that the hurt lingers. “They’re devastated. And they’re innocent,” an insider reportedly said.

Nancy Guthrie case update While the Guthrie family has officially been cleared, authorities do not appear to be closer to finding the octagenarian. Fox News reported that authorities had determined that Guthrie was not taken across the border after conducting some checks.

However, she has not been located yet and law enforcement bodies appear to have come up against a wall when it comes to forensic evidence as well. Authorities have confirmed that there has been no CODIS match on the DNA found on the glove recovered from the side of the road, and the DNA on the glove did not match the DNA found inside Guthrie's home, as per multiple reports.

CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) is the FBI-developed software and national database system used to store, manage, and search DNA profiles. It is meant to aid law enforcement compare crime scene evidence against profiles of convicted offenders and so on.