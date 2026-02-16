Ashleigh Banfield reveals why she still sees Tommaso Cioni as ‘prime suspect’ in Nancy Guthrie case

NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield remains steadfast in her assertion that Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is an alleged “prime suspect” in the disappearance of the 84-year-old. However, officials have not name any suspect in the case and have dismissed any potential link between the alleged kidnapper or Cioni. Ashleigh Banfield reiterates her claim that Tommaso Cioni is a 'prime suspect' in Nancy Guthrie case. (Ashleigh Banfield x Drop Dead Serious/YouTube; Facebook)

Banfield first made these bombshell allegations on her Drop Dead Serious podcast, stating that a source informed her that authorities had confiscated a vehicle belonging to Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, who is the sister of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. The source suggested a potential link between the vehicle and Annie’s husband, Cioni, who law enforcement may be considering as a “prime suspect” in the probe.

At that time, former Banfield anchor remarked, “these are just musings and not evidence,” while also emphasising that it is common for families to undergo scrutiny in such cases.

Ashleigh Banfield defends her reporting on Tommaso Cioni During a conversation with Dan Abrams, the founder of Mediaite, on his SiriusXM program on Thursday, February 12, Banfield defended her reporting, even though the Pima County Sheriff’s Department challenged her assertions.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office stated, “At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

After Abrams inquired of Banfield regarding any updates on her report about Cioni, the veteran journalist stated, “I can tell you that my source every day since has stood by that reporting. And that is the thinking as of the day after Mrs. Guthrie was reported missing," Mediaite reported.

Ashleigh Banfield draws parallel between her reporting and ongoing probe Banfield emphasized that several aspects of her earlier report have now been validated, including the fact that Annie's vehicle “was towed and is in evidence” and that “the cameras were smashed."

She referenced a report from Michael Ruiz of Fox News Digital, who indicated that small glass fragments were discovered beneath the camera at the front entrance of Nancy's residence in Tucson, Arizona.

Banfield stated that she is convinced the individual in question, who was captured on doorbell camera footage donning a ski mask and gloves, broke the camera after being unsuccessful in detaching it from its mount.

Banfield emphasized that her source still believes that Savannah's brother-in-law could potentially be a key suspect. "Nothing’s changed. Nothing’s changed. But I will say this: the day after I did that report, my source said, ‘things have really tightened up,'” she added.