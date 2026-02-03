Banfield trial: 5 things to know about Brendan Banfield case with verdict awaited
Brendan Banfield stands accused of conspiring with his family's au pair, with whom he was having an affair, to kill his wife and blame it on a stranger.
The jury is out on the Brendan Banfield case. Deliberations are on and a verdict is awaited as per the latest update. Jurors began their deliberations on Friday if the former IRS law-enforcement officer conspired with the family's Brazilian au pair, with whom he was having an affair, to kill his wife and blame the matter on a stranger.
Banfield, a former IRS officer, was charged with aggravated murder and use of a firearm in February 2023 after the deaths of his wife Christine Banfield, and a stranger, Joseph Ryan. The trial is taking place at Fairfax County, Virginia.
Also Read | Eliza Morales: GoFundMe set up for pregnant Downers Grove woman fatally stabbed by Nedas Revuckas
Here's five things to know as the trial is in its final stages.
Brendan Banfield trial: 5 things to know
- The jury deliberations come after weeks of testimony from key witnesses including Juliana Magalhães, Banfield's former mistress. The trial had officially started on January 13, 2026.
- John Carroll, the defense attorney, told jurors that Banfield acted in self defense after finding his wife being attacked by Ryan in the master bedroom of their home in Herndon. As per Carroll, prosecutors rushed to judgement, overlooked conflicting evidence, and manipulated the former mistress to testify against the accused.
- Prosecutors, meanwhile, said that Banfield wilfully and deliberately tried to kill Christine and Ryan, with the latter acting as the fall guy, so he could start his new life with Magalhães. Jenna Sands, the prosecutor on the case, said in her closing arguments that the former mistress' testimony aligned with the physical evidence.
- The jury must weigh charges including aggravated murder, firearms offenses and child abuse and felony child cruelty, before they announce their verdict, as per Fox 5.
- If convicted of the most serious charges, Banfield could get life in jail without parole, as Virginia abolished the death penalty in 2021.
Magalhães, who was also charged with murder, pleaded to a lesser charge of manslaughter, back in 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More