Eliza Morales: GoFundMe set up for pregnant Downers Grove woman fatally stabbed by Nedas Revuckas

Eliza Morales, a pregnant Illinois woman, was fatally stabbed over 70 times on January 24 during a pick-up truck sale. On Thursday, the suspect, 19-year-old Nedas Revuckas, was charged after he confessed to the stabbing. Morales, who was from Downers Groves, was identified as a mother of one who was expecting another child. Eliza Morales (L) and Nedas Revuckas (R) (X)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by the family of Eliza Morales to support her following her stabbing death. The fundraiser has been launched by the mother and grandmother of Morales, it declares in the description. As of this writing, the campaign on GoFundMe has raised over $93,000.

The description of the GoFundMe reads: "Today, we speak as a mother, a grandmother, and as someone who loved her deeply. We speak on behalf of our entire family as we honor a woman whose heart was nothing but pure.

"The loss of a beloved wife, daughter, and mother — along with her unborn child has left pain that words cannot fully express. Your generosity is helping provide them with stability, care, and love as they face a future forever changed…"

Downers Grove Stabbing: What We Know So Far Eliza Morales and the suspect, Nedas Revuckas first met over the sale of a pickup truck that Eliza's husband, Gabriel Morales, owned. Gabriel Morales had put up an advert for the truck on a listing website, and Revuckas contacted him through the ad.

Revuckas first arrived at the Downers Grove residence of the Morales on the afternoon of January 24. He returned again in the evening to exchange the license plate of the pick-up truck. It was during the second visit that he stabbed Eliza Morales over 17 times, stabbed their Pitbull dog between the eyes, and allegedly set fire to the apartment.

Revuckas faces first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated arson, intentional homicide of an unborn child and aggravated cruelty to animals, Downers Grove police records show.

Downers Grove is a suburban village in DuPage County, about 20 miles west of downtown Chicago,