Nancy Guthrie update: SWAT action in Pima County sparks buzz about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni; ‘closing in’

A breakthrough might be in the offing in the Nancy Guthrie case. Brian Entin of News Nation reported there was an ‘active situation’ involving the Pima County SWAT team that was developing and that it was linked to the Guthrie investigation. This comes after reports of SWAT heading to Marana today.

While Entin did not put out subsequent posts on X, he appeared on livestream where he reported that a man and a woman had been taken out of the house and said they might be mother and son. He also reported there is a search warrant at the location in Pima County where law enforcement has brought a man and woman out of a house in relation to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

The incident is reportedly unfurling about two miles from Guthrie's house near Tucson, Arizona. Given that her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni live close by, social media attention has shifted to the two at the same time.

Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie buzz amid SWAT ops One person claimed that it was Cioni who was the focus of the police action, while another remarked “SWAT closing in…allegedly.” Podcaster Zack Peter also raised questions saying “Annie's House has a roadblock. WTF is going on?”.

Many also wondered what Annie Guthrie's home address exactly was. As per reports, her house is around four miles away from Guthrie's Catalina Foothills residence.

Also Read | Sam Hyde arrested in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Debunking viral claim amid reports of SWAT action in Marana

To be sure, these are merely speculations and there is no official word on either Cioni or Annie. One person commented on Peter's post that there was a roadblock in front of Annie's house for some time now. Officials have in no way indicated that any of the family members are a suspect at the moment, with Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos slamming conspiracy theories swirling around the members. However, Nanos told a Fox News reporter that at the current time they had not ruled anything out.

Cioni came into focus when former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that he was a suspect. This was quickly quashed by authorities at the time. However, reports indicated that Cioni was the last person to see Guthrie before she disappeared as he'd dropped her off home after the latter had dinner with Annie.

With an interest in Cioni, people in his personal life also came under the microscope including former band member Dominic Evans, who many claimed stayed in Marana, amid reports of SWAT heading there. However, officials have not named Evans in any way in the case. The names of the people detained have not been made public either.