Sam Hyde arrested in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Debunking viral claim amid reports of SWAT action in Marana

The search for Nancy Guthrie is on, and SWAT teams of Pima County Sheriff's Office have reportedly headed to Marana, amid a manhunt there. While there has been no official confirmation whether this police movement is linked to the Guthrie case, reports have suggested they are linked and SWAT has set up there, as per ground reporters. Amid this, social media chatter claimed one Sam Hyde had been arrested in the case. Authorities present amid Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (REUTERS)

To be sure this came from unverified sources and there has been no official confirmation. However, the post garnered a lot of attention, causing confusion about the status of the investigation.

“SAM HYDE (39) arrested in connection to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping,” a person wrote on X, claiming that this was from sources like AP, NBC, and CNN. Another remarked “SAM HYDE has been arrested in connection with #NancyGuthrie kidnapping.” Yet another said, “news nation says they arrested a guy in marana named Sam Hyde connected to the case. It’s on twitter.”

None of the posts mentioned or went into detail about who this Sam Hyde might be.

Debunking Sam Hyde claims in Nancy Guthrie case To be sure, none of these above mentioned publications have reported on said claims. There have been no official announcements from the sheriff's office or the FBI – both law enforcement bodies who are probing the matter. Apart from social media chatter, no local reporter or independent journalist on the ground has put out the name either.

Such posts were slammed by another person who is featured on KYW Newsradio.

“No one has been arrested, all those rumors saying some guy named sam hyde is arrested are FALSE. Theyre conspiracy theorists. Theyre claiming cnn and others are reporting it. THIS IS NOT TRUE,” the person wrote in a now-deleted X post.