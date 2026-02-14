Dominic Evans: As SWAT moves to Marana in Nancy Guthrie case, Tommaso Cioni's bandmate in focus; ‘know who lives there?’
Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni's former bandmate, again came under public scrutiny during the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping probe as authorities headed to Marana.
Dominic Evans is again in the public eye due to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. Tommaso Cioni's former bandmate's location has become a talking point as Pima County Sheriff's SWAT vehicles reportedly headed to Marana.
Marana is about 21 miles away from Tucson, Arizona. Scanner reports indicated authorities were expanding their hunt for Nancy Guthrie who had been reported missing on February 1. While the Pima County Sheriff's Office did not confirm if the SWAT movement was in relation to Guthrie's case, several reports appeared to indicate that it might be linked to that. Independent reporters on the ground also said that SWAT was setting up in Marana.
Many online again turned to Evans as a result.
Dominic Evans in Marana? What to know
Several people on X pointed out that Dominic Evans lived in Marana. “Dominic Aaron Lee Evans - Bandmate who lives in Marana, AZ Nancy Guthrie,” one person remarked on X, sharing a screenshot.
Another added, “OMG!! Dominic Lee Evans lives in Marana, AZ.” Yet another person asked ‘do you know who lives there?’ and then replied it was allegedly Evans.
Whitepages, which provides online directory services, also has one Dominic Aaron Lee Evans listed as a resident staying at N Smooth Agave Loop, Marana, Arizona. However, it remains unclear if it is the same Evans being spoken of in this instance.
Evans has been drawn into the case after public attention turned to his former bandmate Tommaso Cioni. He is Guthrie's son-in-law and was reportedly the last person to see her before she was reported missing. Cioni is the one who reportedly dropped Guthrie off home after she'd had dinner with her daughter and his wife, Annie. Many who chose to dig into Cioni's personal life, and his former bandmates – Evans and Walter Goncalves, also claimed that Evans had a criminal history. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
Interest in Evans again spiked after the FBI released video footage of a masked man from Guthrie's doorway, the night of her disappearance. A body language expert also apparently found similarities between the masked individual and Evans. However, authorities have not officially named Evans in anything and it remains unknown if he has any connection with Guthrie's kidnapping.
The development today comes after DNA from Guthrie's house, which does not belong to her and other family members was collected and sent for testing. A new ransom letter was also sent to TMZ and the publication recently reported that it could make the manhunt go ‘international’.
