Nancy Guthrie update: What's happening in Marana? SWAT teams in place amid report of manhunt

Scanner reports indicated that a manhunt was on. Meanwhile, an update noted that the suspect search had expanded to Marana. A person on X wrote “Pima county SWAT , Bomb Squad on the move as suspect search expands to Marana AZ in the Nancy Guthrie case.”

SWAT teams were reportedly setting up in Marana, Arizona, as authorities continue their search for Nancy Guthrie . “I am in Marana. SWAT is in the area staging on something. Possibly related to Nancy Guthrie,” an independent journalist noted.

Videos of SWAT vehicles pulling away were shared online. Independent journalist Nick Sortor shared a clip and wrote “The only other time they’ve left in 11 days is when a person of interest in the case was detained.”

Notably, the last time movement was reported a person was detained in relation to Guthrie's kidnapping but was then released. It is not known who the SWAT teams are hunting for now. When Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was asked about the armored police vehicle movement, he did not offer much information, noting that it was paramount to protect the ongoing law enforcement operation instead. Nanos also did not confirm if the movement was related to Guthrie's case, but later reports appeared to indicate that the SWAT vehicles were setting up for that very matter.

The exact reason for SWAT involvement did not become clear immediately, but those online put forth a set of theories.

Why is SWAT moving in Marana? One person on X claimed there was a Walmart in Marana and wondered if the suspect could have gotten the backpack from there. After the FBI released footage of a masked suspect at Guthrie's house, they were able to narrow down on and recognize the backpack.

Another claimed that the police had pinged a suspect's phone in the location. Yet another noted that the action in Marana came soon after authorities shared that they had found DNA unrelated to Guthrie and her family at the residence near Tucson, Arizona, and had sent it for testing.

One person, noting the distance between the places, said “Pima County Swat, Bomb Squad active in Marana, ~23 mi from missing Nancy Guthrie’s home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. DNA in home, not matching her or close contacts, could belong to male suspect.”

Yet another asked “Something is clearly unfolding right now. Are we about to see a major break in the case?”.