Why were pool cleaners at Nancy Guthrie's house today? Here's the truth

The ongoing mystery surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has seen an unprecedented turn as a pool cleaning service was seen working at her residence. A pool service was seen working at Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson amid an intense search. Here's why they were there. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

This comes while Nancy's house still remains an active site for investigation.

“It’s an ongoing weekly pool service” Video circulating on social media shows trucks from a local pool company parked at the gated Catalina Foothills home on February 13. A video of Ambiance Pool Service & Supplies trucks parked in the driveway was posted by reporters who had set up shop at her house.

Later, a drone shot showed workers were seen skimming the pool and dragging nets through it while a law enforcement deputy stood nearby.

However, News13's Mary Coleman later revealed that the investigators have clarified that the pool maintenance was routine and carried out at the Guthrie family's request. The pool crew from Ambiance Pool Service and Supplies was granted limited access under law enforcement escort.

Ken Kingan, general manager of Ambiance Pool Service, told US Weekly, “We were escorted in and out to provide service to the pool. It’s an ongoing weekly pool service, once a week every week.”