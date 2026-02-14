Why were pool cleaners at Nancy Guthrie's house today? Here's the truth
A pool service was seen working at Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson amid an intense search. Here's why they were there.
The ongoing mystery surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has seen an unprecedented turn as a pool cleaning service was seen working at her residence.
This comes while Nancy's house still remains an active site for investigation.
“It’s an ongoing weekly pool service”
Video circulating on social media shows trucks from a local pool company parked at the gated Catalina Foothills home on February 13. A video of Ambiance Pool Service & Supplies trucks parked in the driveway was posted by reporters who had set up shop at her house.
Later, a drone shot showed workers were seen skimming the pool and dragging nets through it while a law enforcement deputy stood nearby.
However, News13's Mary Coleman later revealed that the investigators have clarified that the pool maintenance was routine and carried out at the Guthrie family's request. The pool crew from Ambiance Pool Service and Supplies was granted limited access under law enforcement escort.
Ken Kingan, general manager of Ambiance Pool Service, told US Weekly, “We were escorted in and out to provide service to the pool. It’s an ongoing weekly pool service, once a week every week.”
Ongoing investigation
Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen after having dinner with her family on the night of January 31. She was allegedly taken from her house early on February 1.
The FBI released the doorbell camera footage of her home in Tucson, Arizona, where a man wearing a ski mask and a bag was seen at her door. According to the authorities, the individual had facial hair and was of ordinary height and build.
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are also examining video captured by a camera located roughly 6.5 miles away from Nancy's residence. The video, which was taken approximately a week before her abduction, depicts a man walking toward a door while facing away.
Several ransom messages have been received since her disappearance, and on February 13, the FBI upped the prize for information to $100,000.
