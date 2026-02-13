Savannah Guthrie ‘fighting to save job’ before Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? NYT author says case ‘keeps getting stranger’

According to the Daily Mail report referenced in Moore’s post, one source told the outlet: “Savannah is in full panic mode. While she's been away with the vocal issue, the ratings went UP!”

In a post on X, Chadwick Moore cited a Jan 20 article by the Daily Mail that included claims from unnamed sources about Savannah’s professional standing while she was on medical leave from NBC’s Today show.

The reported disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains under active investigation, with authorities yet to announce any arrests or identify a suspect or motive. As the case continues to draw attention, commentary surrounding her daughter, Savannah Guthrie , has surfaced following a social media post by a New York Times bestselling author.

The report noted that Savannah had taken time off in late December to recover from vocal cord surgery. During that period, the show reportedly drew 2.86 million viewers and saw a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year, beating ABC’s Good Morning America, according to Nielsen figures cited by the outlet.

Claims about ratings and return to work The Daily Mail article also quoted a source saying Savannah was “pushing her doctors to get her back to work as soon as possible. And so that the audience doesn't forget her, she's insisting the show tape a piece on her at home recovering.”

Also Read: Why did Sheriff Chris Nanos block FBI from Nancy Guthrie case evidence? Here's all you need to know

Another source told the outlet: “She keeps asking, ‘Is this a fluke?’ But no one's giving her a straight answer, which is making it worse.”

Additional unnamed sources were quoted as saying: “She's refreshing the ratings reports like it's her full-time job right now. It's consuming her.”

‘Keeps getting stranger’ Moore concluded his post by writing: “All in all, the story of Nancy's disappearance keeps getting stranger.”

NBC has not publicly commented on the claims cited in the Daily Mail report.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Fresh details emerge on suspect's 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker’ backpack; FBI increases reward

There is no official indication linking any workplace matters to the ongoing investigation into Nancy’s disappearance. Authorities continue to urge the public to rely on verified updates as the case remains under investigation.