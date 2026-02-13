Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Who is the man with the backpack FBI wants to speak to amid Tommaso Cioni buzz; ‘looks like…’
The FBI reportedly wants to talk to a man with a backpack seen miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, in video footage, the night of her disappearance.
Authorities reportedly want to speak to a man with a backpack seen miles from Nancy Guthrie's home the night she disappeared. Fox News reported that the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking to talk to said individual. Video footage of the man has emerged recently as authorities continue to search for the 84-year-old who was reported missing on February 1.
Footage from Guthrie's home near Tucson, Arizona, had also revealed a potential subject with a backpack. Hence, the new video has given authorities cause to speak to the individual to see if there's any ties to the Guthrie case. Authorities believe that Guthrie was taken from her home the night before she was reported missing.
Authorities had detained one person but set him loose and for now have not named any suspects. However, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly hinted there were persons of interest in the case. While the official probe continues, there has been a lot of online speculation about Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
He was reportedly the last person to see her before she was taken, since Guthrie had had dinner with Cioni's wife and her daughter, Annie, the night she was taken. Cioni had then dropped her off home as per reports. He was also reported to be the suspect by former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield, but authorities quashed her claims. However, they were not able to stop the rumor mills online which kept the speculations rife without providing any proof to back the claims.
Now, with the new video being released many sought to check whether the person looked like Cioni. To be sure, these claims about the new video and Cioni come from unverified profiles, and there is no concrete evidence tying the two together yet.
New video of man with backpack: Reactions
The video shows a man carrying a backpack and wearing one. He appears to be wearing a jacket too. While his face can't be clearly seen the man appears to be aged and does not appear to have hair on his head.
He was seen carrying a backpack and trying to toss it over the wall. The man in the new video was seen trying to enter a locked gate to no avail. TMZ reported that the new clip also showed that the backpack the man was carrying appeared to have reflective straps. This is the same kind of backpack the potential subject seen at Guthrie's door was carrying.
Authorities have now confirmed that the person seen on Guthrie's camera had a Walmart Ozark Trail Hiker bag, as per the publication. However, it is not known if the bag in the new clip is also the same.
TMZ also reported that the new video showed the man left the scene at 1:53am before Guthrie's kidnapping. If he had to reach her place, he had 19 minutes to cover five miles, put on the disguise and head to Guthrie's door, as per the publication.
Meanwhile, the video has drawn a lot of reactions with many trying to see if there were facial similarities to Cioni. “Just because it doesn't look like the guy in the front doesn't mean he didn't go through the back or something and there was more than one person I think,” one person remarked.
Another pointed out the person had no mustache, like the footage at Guthrie's house at showed. “No facial hair at all. Not the same dude,” they said. Yet another claimed “still looks like son in law some people grow beards back fast. i dated a guy it was back in days and his is shorter now.”
