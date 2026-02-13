Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Who is the man with the backpack FBI wants to speak to amid Tommaso Cioni buzz; ‘looks like…’

Authorities reportedly want to speak to a man with a backpack seen miles from Nancy Guthrie's home the night she disappeared. Fox News reported that the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are looking to talk to said individual. Video footage of the man has emerged recently as authorities continue to search for the 84-year-old who was reported missing on February 1. Surveillance image of an armed subject in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. (AFP PHOTO / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)

Footage from Guthrie's home near Tucson, Arizona, had also revealed a potential subject with a backpack. Hence, the new video has given authorities cause to speak to the individual to see if there's any ties to the Guthrie case. Authorities believe that Guthrie was taken from her home the night before she was reported missing.

Authorities had detained one person but set him loose and for now have not named any suspects. However, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly hinted there were persons of interest in the case. While the official probe continues, there has been a lot of online speculation about Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

He was reportedly the last person to see her before she was taken, since Guthrie had had dinner with Cioni's wife and her daughter, Annie, the night she was taken. Cioni had then dropped her off home as per reports. He was also reported to be the suspect by former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield, but authorities quashed her claims. However, they were not able to stop the rumor mills online which kept the speculations rife without providing any proof to back the claims.

Now, with the new video being released many sought to check whether the person looked like Cioni. To be sure, these claims about the new video and Cioni come from unverified profiles, and there is no concrete evidence tying the two together yet.