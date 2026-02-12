Nancy Guthrie case: Could retail records help identify man in videos? Experts say 'the specific backpack style…’

The surveillance photos and videos released by the FBI in the Nancy Guthrie case could reportedly reveal a trove of information that investigators can use to identify the potential subject. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy and/or the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance. Nancy Guthrie case: Could retail records help identify man in videos (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

‘Clothing is evidence’ According to various law enforcement experts, the person’s clothing could give investigators new leads to follow in the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

"The specific backpack style, clothing brands, shoe type, even the ski mask pattern – all of these are traceable through retail purchases, particularly if bought locally," Dr. Gregory Vecchi, retired supervisory Special Agent and Chief of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit, told Fox News Digital. "The FBI will be canvassing sporting goods stores, tactical supply outlets and online purchase records."

Vecchi added that even though the person was masked, law enforcement can use updated technology to find their identity.

"They'll also be running the images through facial recognition systems," Vecchi said. "Even with the mask, their visible eye structure, possible mustache and body mechanics can generate investigative leads."

The details of other items can also offer clues to investigators about the man’s identity, such as the gun holster and type of gear they were carrying.

"Now that we know what he looks like and how he operates, investigators will be cross-referencing this profile against Nancy's life," Vecchi said. "Who would have the tactical background, the firearms proficiency and the operational capability we're seeing?"

Once investigators are able to identify specific items worn by the subject, law enforcement can start canvassing both in-person and online retailers to narrow down who has purchased them.

"Right now investigators are working backwards from those images," former FBI agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital. "If they can identify that backpack, that jacket, those specific items, they’re running purchase records from every retailer in the Tucson area."

Pack explained that authorities will then pay attention to online retailers that have delivered the items to local addresses. The search could also extend to pawn shops and secondhand stores in Tucson, "anywhere someone might try to ditch gear after the fact,"

"The goal is to build a purchase timeline that leads to a name and address," he added.

Authorities can even use the information regarding the clothing to build a better physical profile of the man, by paying attention to the fit of the items worn in the videos. "They can get race, height, weight, body-build and work from the video," Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, who pioneered the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit, told Fox News Digital.

"Clothing is evidence," Pack said. "If they recover any of those items – the backpack, gloves and mask – they’re looking for DNA, fingerprints, fiber transfers from Nancy’s home. Even if the person was careful, it’s nearly impossible not to leave trace evidence when you’re in physical contact with a victim or a crime scene."

Vecchi said that he believes the man is native to the Tucson area. "He likely has local connections, and someone in his circle knows something that can break this case open," he said.

The suspect(s) in the case has yet to be identified. Nancy remains missing.