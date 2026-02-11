Who is Carlos Palazuelos and does he know Nancy Guthrie? What we know about man detained by authorities

The man who was detained by police for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been identified by a family member as Carlos Palazuelos. This comes after photos and videos released by the FBI showed the subject of interest in Nancy’s disappearance. However, it has not been confirmed if Carlos is the man seen in the video. Crime scene tape blocks off a street, where a person was detained for questioning after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Rio Rico, Arizona, U.S., February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Carlos was released shortly after being detained, ABC 15 reporter Ford Hatchett said on X. “He only wants to be identified as Carlos. He says he was held at the scene of the initial traffic stop for hours. Full interview to come soon,” Hatchett wrote.

A source told NewsNation that the individual was detained during a traffic stop, and is not being called a suspect at this time, per the outlet. Police are executing a search warrant at Carlos’ home. Nancy remains missing, a source told the outlet.

Reporter Paul Sperry revealed on X that Carlos "delivers packages on contract "for UPS" and drives a white van."

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News that agents are looking at more than one individual as a “person of interest.” We are looking at people who, as we say, are persons of interest,” Patel said.

Who is Carlos Palazuelos and does he know Nancy Guthrie? The mother-in-law of the man who has been detained identified herself as Josefina Maddox. She identified her son as Carlos Palazuelos, adding that he was inside her home in Rio Rico, Arizona, during the timeframe when Nancy went missing.

Josefina described Carlos as a “good guy,” and insisted that he has no criminal record or history of being violent. Josefina was shown surveillance photos of the individual on Nancy’s ring camera, but denied the man had any resemblance to Carlos.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported that the person detained in connection to Nancy’s case was delivering DoorDash, according to his family. He spoke to Josefina, and wrote on X, without naming her, “Just spoke with the mother-in-law of the man who is detained. She owns the house and says there’s an ongoing search warrant and they took all of their electronic devices. She insists her son-in-law is not involved.”

The woman said in another interview that they did not know Nancy. “We don’t know her at all. I don’t know who she is," she said.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team, is conducting a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico, AZ, related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. This operation is expected to last several hours. No further details at this time,” the department said in a statement late Tuesday night.