Nancy Guthrie found? Authorities execute search warrant at Rio Rico location as detained man's mother-in-law speaks out

Rawalerts has reported on X that law enforcement officials have executed a search warrant at a location in Rio Rico , Arizona, as part of their investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This happened after an individual was taken into custody for questioning in the case.

New details emerge about the person detained Entin initially claimed that a person was detained during a traffic stop. “From sheriff: Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” he wrote.

Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

Entin said in another post that the subject detained in connection to Nancy’s case was delivering DoorDash, according to his family. “In Rio Rico, Texas near Mexico where subject was detained. Just talked to his family and they say he was delivering DoorDash when he was pulled over. FBI searching house now..,” he said.

Entin said that he spoke to the mother-in-law of the man who has been detained, and she dismissed claims that her son-in-law was involved. “Just spoke with the mother-in-law of the man who is detained. She owns the house and says there’s an ongoing search warrant and they took all of their electronic devices. She insists her son-in-law is not involved,” wrote Entin.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie suspect found? Manhunt currently underway in Tucson, Pima County

Meanwhile, CNN interviewed a woman who alleged that police broke into her house. "They broke my door. They went inside. My son was playing on his Nintendo. He had his headphones on. They put him in handcuffs and took him outside,” she said.