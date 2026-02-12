Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni's bandmate, summoned for questioning in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Truth behind viral claim
While authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie unfounded speculations have surrounded son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and former bandmate Dominic Evans.
Nancy Guthrie has not been found yet, after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe that the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. While no suspect has officially been named, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
Cioni was reportedly the last person to see TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother, before she was taken. The octogenarian had had dinner with Cioni's wife, Savannah's sister, Annie, the night before she was reported missing and it was Cioni who reportedly dropped her off home. With a mounting interest in Cioni, his personal life came under the microscope. This brought attention to Cioni's band Early Black and fellow bandmembers Dominic Evans and Walter Goncalves.
Claims were amde about Evans' alleged criminal past and speculation only heightened after the FBI released video footage of a potential subject at Guthrie's doorstep the night of her disappearance. While both FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have not named any suspect yet, the agency director Kash Patel reported that there were persons of interest in the case now. Amid this, a claim about Dominic Evans being summoned for questioning has gone viral.
Also Read | Tommaso Cioni: Buzz about Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law rises after subject's video camera footage; 'has a mustache'
To be sure, this claim was shared on social media from unverified profiles. Here's the truth behind the claims.
Dominic Evans called for questioning? Truth behind claim
Facebook pages widely shared the claim that Evans had been summoned for questioning. “'IT’S HIM!' Police have summoned Tommaso Cioni’s bandmate, Dominic Evans, for questioning — and sources say he has admitted…” one post read.
Another post was shared with the same caption. They garnered a fair amount of reactions, with some saying that Evans looked like the masked subject, while others noted that facial features did not match.
Irrespective of these claims and speculations, Evans has not been called in for questioning in Guthrie's case, from what authorities have shared with the public. A person was detained yesterday but was then let go, but it was not Evans.
The sheriff's department had shared that they were talking to people who last saw Guthrie before her disappearance. The claims about Evans only springs from his links to Cioni. An earlier report from former News Nation journalist Asheligh Banfield had claimed that Cioni was the suspect in the case, but authorities have quashed it. However, it has not quelled social media speculation about Guthrie's son-in-law or his former bandmates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More