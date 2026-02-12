Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni's bandmate, summoned for questioning in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Truth behind viral claim

Nancy Guthrie has not been found yet, after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe that the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. While no suspect has officially been named, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Dominic Evans and Tommaso Cioni were bandmates. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Cioni was reportedly the last person to see TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother, before she was taken. The octogenarian had had dinner with Cioni's wife, Savannah's sister, Annie, the night before she was reported missing and it was Cioni who reportedly dropped her off home. With a mounting interest in Cioni, his personal life came under the microscope. This brought attention to Cioni's band Early Black and fellow bandmembers Dominic Evans and Walter Goncalves.

Claims were amde about Evans' alleged criminal past and speculation only heightened after the FBI released video footage of a potential subject at Guthrie's doorstep the night of her disappearance. While both FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have not named any suspect yet, the agency director Kash Patel reported that there were persons of interest in the case now. Amid this, a claim about Dominic Evans being summoned for questioning has gone viral.

To be sure, this claim was shared on social media from unverified profiles. Here's the truth behind the claims.