Tommaso Cioni update: Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law reportedly has school's support amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after she was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. While investigators try to trace the 84-year-old, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, has also received a fair bit of attention. Tommaso Cioni reportedly dropped Nancy Guthrie home the night she disappeared. (X/@thekoala)

He was reportedly the last person to see her before she was taken. Guthrie had gone to have dinner with Cioni's wife, her daughter, Annie. After dinner, Cioni reportedly dropped her home. Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had even claimed that Cioni was a suspect, but authorities were quick to quash it.

However, Guthrie's kidnapping has led to enormous focus on the private lives of not just Cioni and Annie, but also Guthrie's other children – TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and her brother, Camron. Amid this a woman claiming to be Cioni's neighbor has provided an update.