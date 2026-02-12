Tommaso Cioni update: Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law reportedly has school's support amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping
The search for Nancy Guthrie continues and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni has received a fair bit of attention because he was reportedly the last one to see her.
The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after she was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. While investigators try to trace the 84-year-old, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, has also received a fair bit of attention.
He was reportedly the last person to see her before she was taken. Guthrie had gone to have dinner with Cioni's wife, her daughter, Annie. After dinner, Cioni reportedly dropped her home. Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had even claimed that Cioni was a suspect, but authorities were quick to quash it.
However, Guthrie's kidnapping has led to enormous focus on the private lives of not just Cioni and Annie, but also Guthrie's other children – TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and her brother, Camron. Amid this a woman claiming to be Cioni's neighbor has provided an update.
Tommaso Cioni update: What neighbor said
The alleged neighbor was speaking to one of the independent journalists who are tracking the Nancy Guthrie case. “This woman says she knows Tommaso Cioni from the Basis School & says the school is rallying behind him. She was talking while I was LIVE. Woman says she is a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie,” the person wrote on X.
In the video, the woman can be heard claiming that she lived in Cioni's neighborhood. She further added that while she didn't go to Basis School, a friend of hers had kids who went there. This is how she chanced upon the news that the school was firmly supporting Cioni, the woman reportedly said.
Authorities yesterday detained a person in relation to Guthrie's kidnapping but later let him go. They had also swarmed Annie and Cioni's neighborhood. Amid all this the family has also reportedly hired a private detective. While no suspects have officially been named, FBI director Kash Patel suggested there might be persons of interest in the case.
Online speculation has turned to Cioni's bandmates Dominic Evans and Walter Goncalves, but there is no evidence to support these speculations.
