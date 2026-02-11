Where is Tommaso Cioni now? Latest on Nancy Guthrie's son in law amid new suspect videos

Attention has again turned towards Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, after the FBI on Tuesday released photos of a potential suspect in the case. After former FBI deputy director, Andrew McCabe pointed out that the individual seen in the photo could have a mustache, social media was quick to recall that Cioni also happens to have one. Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie. (Facebook/Jolene Marie)

The suspect photos and videos, captured on the door camera of Nancy Guthrie on the night she disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona, showed an armed individual trying to tamper with the security camera. The FBI has not identified the gender of the person of interest.

Meanwhile, the apparent moustache seen in the photo was first pointed out by McCabe in a CNN appearance on Tuesday. “If you look just under his nose … you can see what appears to be a moustache underneath that mask,” he pointed out on live TV.

This renewed interest has led many to wonder where Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie are as police look for a possible identity of the suspect.

Where Is Tommaso Cioni Now? According to reports, Tommaso Cioni is currently in Arizona cooperating with authorities in the search for Nancy Guthrie. Last weekend, their residence was searched by FBI agents and officials from the Pima County Sheriff's Office. Cioni was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie on the night of February 1 when she disappeared.

The Daily Mail reports that Cioni has disappeared from the public eye after his name was dragged through the media over the kidnapping. He was last spotted with Annie Guthrie by reporters while they were returning home in their Honda car on the afternoon of February 3.

According to reports, Cioni is currently residing in a nearby mansion with the rest of the family as authorities continue to search their and Nancy Guthrie's properties.