Annie Guthrie vs Savannah Guthrie salary: Who earns more? Know if their income was enough to pay mother's ransom

Savannah Guthrie, a well-known television journalist, has drawn public interest amidst the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reportedly went missing on January 31. Savannah Guthrie with her sibling Annie and Camron Guthrie.

With a career that has lasted for decades in the field of broadcast journalism, Guthrie has made a name for herself through her reporting, anchoring, and conducting high-profile interviews. As her mother is still missing and alleged kidnappers have sent a ransom note, people are keen to know about the Today's co-host and sister Annie Guthrie's salary and wealth.

As law enforcement conducts an investigation into the case, alleged ransom notes have been dispatched to multiple media organizations, including TMZ, requesting up to USD 6 million in bitcoin. Recently, Savannah along with her siblings, Annie and Camron, consented to pay the specified amount. However, the deadline to pay the ransom lapsed on Monday and it is unclear whether the money was paid or the family was in touch with the alleged kidnappers.

Also Read: Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing any financial woes? Zack Peter claims possibility of jealousy towards…

What is Savannah Guthrie's salary? Savannah Guthrie has a diverse career encompassing both law and journalism. After obtaining her law degree from Georgetown University, she practiced white-collar criminal defense for two years before transitioning to the news sector. From 2004 to 2006, she worked as a national trial correspondent for CourtTV.

In 2007, Savannah became a correspondent for NBC News, ultimately taking on the role of the network’s White House correspondent. She joined the Today show in 2011 and was elevated to full-time co-host in 2012. Her reported salary on Today is approximately $8 million annually.

Savannah is projected to have a net worth of 45 million USD, according to Parade.

Her net worth is derived from her successful career in journalism, which encompasses her positions as a reporter, correspondent, and co-anchor on NBC's Today show. She is recognized for her reporting on significant national events.

Also Read: What is Savannah Guthrie’s husband's net worth? All on Michael Feldman as ransom note investigated

What is Annie Guthrie's salary? Annie Guthrie serves as the Publicity and Marketing Director for Kore Press, and her income has reportedly varied each year in recent times. The pay for this role has varied between USD 26,000 and USD 28,000, according to ProPublica.

Notably, the compensation for the year 2023 was reported to be over USD 13,000, while for 2024, it was indicated as zero dollars. Annie has earlier worked at the University of Arizona Poetry. The workshops conducted there typically occur once or twice annually, with a tuition fee of USD 120, and are estimated to generate approximately USD 2,500 to USD 5,000 each year.

Furthermore, Annie operates a commission-based jewelry business and reportedly earns royalties of 10 to 15 percent on each copy of her book, The Good Dark, which is priced at USD 19.95. The figures mentioned above are estimates, and there is no confirmed information regarding Annie's salary. Her net worth is estimated to be around USD 100,000, which is derived from her salary and various investments.

With the combined wealth of the story, we can say that the Guthries were capable enough to pay the ransom.