Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie's family photo with Nancy Guthrie surfaces amid ‘prime suspect’ claim

Amid that, a family photo from Christmas last year has surfaced, where Nancy Guthrie can be seen standing next to Tommaso Cioni. Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie Guthrie, their brother Camron Guthrie, and all their children could be seen. The photo was shared from the Facebook account of Nancy Guthrie for Christmas 2025.

On Monday, as the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie continues, journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni - the husband of Annie Guthrie, is the "prime suspect." However, as of now, officials have not identified or named a suspect in the missing case in Arizona .

Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie's name came up in the investigation after the Pima County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were the last people to see Nancy Guthrie on the night she disappeared. She was last seen by the couple on the night of Saturday, January 31. They live just 10 minutes away from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona home.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Banfield, the journalist who named Cioni as the prime suspect, works for NewsNation. She made the claim on her podcast, "Ashley Banfield x Drop Dead Serious."

Tommaso Cioni And Annie Guthrie Spotted Amidst Suspect Claim On Wednesday, the names of Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie dominated news headlines amid claims they are suspects in the case. As the probe and the search continues, Cioni and Annie Guthrie was spotted leaving their home on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple left their Pima County home on Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. local time in a dark colored Honda SUV. The report noted that their home, 10 minutes from Nancy Guthrie's was bought just a few months back and costs over $650,000.