What was Nancy Guthrie supposed to do the day she was reported missing? Report reveals

Nancy Guthrie had plans to visit a friend’s house on the day she went missing, reported the New York Post, citing an individual close to the family. According to the outlet, she was supposed to meet with the friend to watch a streamed New York church service. This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (AP)

The individual claimed that Guthrie was part of a group that would gather at a friend's home to watch a broadcast from a New York church, the outlet reported. Her daughter and ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie attended the same church.

Also Read: Who is detained in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case? 5 things to know about person being questioned

The group reportedly began gathering during the pandemic, reported the outlet. When Guthrie failed to show up at the friend’s house, they reportedly contacted her other daughter, Annie Guthrie.

A source told Fox News that the initial reports that Guthrie was scheduled to attend a Tucson church service that day weren’t correct. The individual added that this misinformation led to confusion about the situation when she was first reported missing.

Person detained for questioning: An individual has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, reported ABC News. The authorities reportedly detained the person in Arizona. According to a TMZ report, the person detained - not arrested - is not a member of the Guthrie family.

Amid these, the authorities have also released video footage captured from Guthrie's driveway showing a potential subject. However, it is not confirmed if the person seen on the footage and the individual detained are the same.

The day she went missing: The police fear that she was kidnapped after she vanished hours after returning from a January 31 family dinner with her daughter, Annie.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Why SWAT vehicles are moving? Latest details on police armored vehicle movement

Reportedly, after the dinner, Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped Guthrie off at her house. According to Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield, Cioni was initially a suspect, which authorities later quashed. He was the last one to see Guthrie before she was discovered missing on February 1.