Where is Mark Orchard? Savannah Guthrie’s ex-husband draws online attention after FBI releases suspect images

Mark Orchard, Savannah Guthrie’s ex-husband, drew social media attention after FBI release surveillance images of a potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie missing case. Nancy Guthrie missing: While authorities urge caution against spreading unverified claims, as speculation links journalist Mark Orchard to surveillance images. (X@factsdontlie10)

As the investigation continues, investigators are persistently seeking answers regarding the disappearance of Nancy following the FBI's release of new surveillance images and video showing a masked and ‘armed’ person outside her residence in Arizona. The release has sparked a surge of online speculation, with certain social media users pointing to journalist Mark Orchard. However, authorities have confirmed that no suspect has been identified so far.

Officials have urged the public to refrain from disseminating unverified information while the investigation is ongoing.

Who is Mark Orchard and where does he live? Mark Orchard is an experienced journalist and a proficient television news producer whose career has encompassed several prominent international networks. He currently resides in Washington DC, as per his LinkedIn profile.

He dedicated ten years to Al Jazeera (2006–2016), where he held the position of senior news editor for Al Jazeera English and subsequently served as an executive producer for Al Jazeera America. Earlier in his professional journey, he was a White House producer for the BBC, reporting on the first term of President George W. Bush. Since 2016, Mark has been a senior broadcast producer for the investigative program, Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson. In terms of his personal life, Mark Orchard has been married twice to notable individuals, first to Anne Kornblut and later to Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Orchard and Guthrie first crossed paths in 2005 while covering the Michael Jackson sexual abuse trial—Guthrie for Court TV and Orchard for the BBC. They tied the knot in December 2005 but divorced in 2009. Guthrie later described the divorce as a “horrible and sad” time in her 2024 book, Mostly What God Does, and in various podcast interviews, expressing that it made her feel like a “failure” during that period. She has since remarried Michael Feldman, with whom she has two children, Vale and Charley. Additionally, Guthrie has two siblings, Annie and Camron.

Mark Orchard gets online attention Following the FBI's release of black-and-white images of the suspect, unverified claims began to circulate online, suggesting that the person could be Tommaso Cioni, who is the husband of Guthrie’s daughter Annie. Others speculated that the person bore a resemblance to Mark Orchard, pointing out perceived similarities in their eyes and facial hair.

One user commented, “That is without question Savannah’s ex-husband Mark Orchard.”

“Look at the eyes and mustache/mouth," another said.