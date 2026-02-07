Who is Savannah Guthrie's first husband Mark Orchard? When and why did they divorce

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted earlier this week, authorities in Arizona confirmed. Savannah Guthrie was married to journalist Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009. (REUTERS)

Five days into the search for the 84-year-old, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday that investigators have not identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home in Tucson, Arizona, over the weekend. DNA testing confirmed that blood found on her front porch matched her DNA.

At least three media organizations reported receiving what appeared to be ransom notes related to the case and turned them over to investigators. Sheriff Nanos said one ransom note was determined to be fake, leading to an arrest. Officials have not released further details.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie's family Savannah Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman. The couple share two children, Vale and Charley. She also has two older siblings, Annie and Camron.

Savannah Guthrie's first marriage Before marrying Feldman, Guthrie was married to journalist Mark Orchard. According to Us Weekly, the pair met in 2005 while covering the Michael Jackson sexual abuse trial, with Guthrie working as a CourtTV correspondent and Orchard as a BBC journalist.

They married in December 2005 and filed for divorce in 2009.

In a February interview with Us Weekly, Guthrie reflected on the divorce, saying she was 36 at the time and that the marriage had been short-lived, which she described as a "huge disappointment."

“I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity [to have kids] and more or less ruined my life,” she explained. “All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family. I don’t know if it’s acceptable to admit these days, but that’s kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family.”

In July 2025, Guthrie made a rare comment about the divorce while appearing on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast.

“I don’t want to talk about getting divorced,” she said. "It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart, and it took me years to recover. And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it."