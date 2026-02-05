Arizona: DPS helicopter crashes in Flagstaff near scene of officer-involved shooting; shocking video surfaces

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crashed near the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff on Wednesday, February 4, investigators said, according to KOLD. The incident took place in the area north of Historic Route 66 between Thomson Street and Mark Lane.

What we know so far Investigators have said no officers were hurt in the shooting. The suspect is in custody. Flagstaff police have not confirmed if there were any fatalities in the helicopter crash.

Read More | NJ helicopter crash: Video shows aircraft spinning out of control after mid-air collision in Hammonton, Atlantic County

Amanda Brewer, who lives in the area, reported hearing three gunshots followed by two gunshots just after 8:30 pm. She then called 911.

A Flagstaff neighborhood was asked not to leave their homes around 9:15 pm. Officers have asked people to avoid the area.

FLAGscanner, an app and website providing real-time, local breaking news and incident alerts for Flagstaff, Arizona, shared several updates on Facebook. In a post, it wrote, “URGENT ALERT: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION. Avoid the Railroad Springs Area. If you are in the area of Mark Ln or Shellie, Stay indoors and lock all windows and doors. Updates will be provided on our site.”

“UPDATE 9:24 PM Officers have exchanged gunfire with the black male suspect multiple times. Drones and helicopters are responding. SWAT is arriving on scene. The Suspect was on a roof shooting, and has now jumped off the roof and is outstanding in the area. Stay indoors and keep all doors and windows locked. Do NOT answer any doors. SHELTER IN PLACE,” an update in the comment section read.

Read More | Who were Kenneth Kirsch and Michael Greenberg? Two pilots killed in New Jersey helicopter crash

In another update, FLAGscanner wrote, “UPDATE 9:57 PM: Suspect is again firing multiple shots at officers from the area of Shellie Dr. SHELTER IN PLACE.

It later added that a helicopter has crashed near the scene and a suspect is in custody.

Describing the situation, FLAGscanner wrote, “The shooting suspect involved in the incident near Mark Ln. and Shellie has been taken into custody.

During the response, an Arizona DPS police helicopter crashed in the area north of the nearby railroad tracks. Due to the nature of that incident, we are not releasing the condition of the helicopter’s occupants until an official statement is provided by authorities.”