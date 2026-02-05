Flagstaff shooting: Reports of active shooter situation in Railroad Springs area; first details

“If you are in the area of Mark Ln or Shellie, Stay indoors and lock all windows and doors,” the report on Facebook further read.

A shooting was reported at Flagstaff, Arizona on Wednesday. Scanner alerts indicated there was an active shooter situation in the Railroad Springs area.

Flagstaff Police Department issued a statement, saying “Police incident in the neighborhood north of W Route 66 between S Thompson St and N Mark Lane! Please avoid the area and if currently in the neighborhood, shelter in place.”

A further update on scanners claimed that officers had engaged with the subject who was initially on a roof, shooting. "PM Officers have exchanged gunfire with the black male suspect multiple times. Drones and helicopters are responding. SWAT is arriving on scene. The Suspect was on a roof shooting, and has now jumped off the roof and is outstanding in the area. Stay indoors and keep all doors and windows locked. Do NOT answer any doors. SHELTER IN PLACE," the post read.

The scanner report noted that Flagstaff police were at a home on Shellie Dr about possible shots fired there, after a fight. Several agencies were said to be helping.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting. The identity of the suspect is not known either.

Reactions to Flagstaff shooting Several people shared reactions to the shooting at Flagstaff. “I heard a whole mag get unloaded,” a person remarked, indicating that someone had fired an entire magazine's round of bullets.

“Multiple shots just now,” another person said, corroborating the account. “Another single gun shot just happened,” yet another person said.

Meanwhile, several people commented with folded hands indicating prayers for what was unfolding in Arizona.