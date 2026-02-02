Who are Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez, Border Patrol agents involved in Alex Pretti shooting?

Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez have been identified as the two Border Patrol agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month. ProPublica revealed their identities on Sunday, adding that Ochoa is an agent and Gutierrez a Customs and Border Protection officer. The Department of Homeland Security has not revealed their names. The officers who shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been identified (Getty Images via AFP)

The report, citing records, stated that Ochoa, 43, and Gutierrez, 35, shot at Pretti in January. The shooting incident took place days after an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, killed Renee Nicole Good in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Who are Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez? “Both men were assigned to Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement dragnet launched in December that sent scores of armed and masked agents across the city,” ProPublica further stated.

The report added that both men are from South Texas. Ochoa joined CBP in 2018, and Gutierrez, who works in the agency’s Office of Field Operations, joined in 2014. Gutierrez is assigned to a special response team that conducts high-risk operations similar to police SWAT units.

ProPublica stated that Ochoa also goes by Jesse. He graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American with a degree in criminal justice. The publication cited his ex-wife, Angelica Ochoa, to confirm the details. The 43-year-old is a resident of the Rio Grande Valley, and dreamed of working for Border Patrol, she further added. The couple split in 2021.

She described him as a gun enthusiast, revealing that he has about 25 rifles, pistols, and a shotgun.

This comes as Rep Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that the two agents who shot Pretti should be identified.

“They should not be anonymous. They should be identifiable. And they have to have rules of engagement that don’t allow them to terrorize and intimidate, harass and assault US citizens and other people,” he said.