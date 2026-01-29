Alex Pretti spitting row: DHS gives update on Jan 13 video; Border Patrol faces action

As the vehicle pulls away, the protestor angrily kicks its taillight. An officer then fights with him, pinning him to the ground.

The man can be seen spitting at the window of the Ford Expedition SUV before federal officers engaged with him. The person believed to be Pretti can be heard screaming, "F*****g trash' at officers.

The News Movement on Wednesday reviewed the video, did a facial analysis, to report that the clip gave a 97% probability that the man in their report is Alex Pretti. The man, as seen in the footage, was wearing an identical brown outfit to the one the 37-year-old nurse wore on the day of his death.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reacted to the video of a protester who resembles Alex Pretti , spitting at a federal SUV, smashing its taillight, and fighting with officers on January 13 , about 11 days before the Minneapolis nurse was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent.

‘Should have been arrested’ Reacting to the video, several social media commentators slammed the man's actions.

“Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Alex Pretti attacked ICE AGENTS on Jan 13th while brandishing a weapon,” another person tweeted.

“Videos appears to show him spitting at federal law enforcement and attacking their vehicle,” a third person added.

DHS responds A DHS source told Fox News that authorities are aware of the clip and are reviewing it. Pretti's family and their lawyer have not yet addressed the video. It is unclear if the man is actually Alex Pretti.

Broke his rib On Tuesday, it was revealed that Pretti had an altercation with federal officers days before his fatal shooting. The 37-year-old got his rib broken. DHS stated that it has ‘no record of this incident’. A friend of Pretti told CNN that he believed one of the agents caused the injury by pressing a knee or leaning heavily on his back. “That day, he thought he was going to die,” the source said, noting that Pretti was ultimately released at the scene.